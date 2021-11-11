https://ria.ru/20210113/forsazh-1592770379.html

Vin Diesel shared the details of the new "Fast and the Furious"

Vin Diesel shared the details of the new “Fast and the Furious” – Russia news today

Vin Diesel shared the details of the new “Fast and the Furious”

Vin Diesel shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly the details of the ninth part of the famous film epic.

2021-01-13

2021-01-13T01: 44

2021-01-13T01: 44

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Vin Diesel shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly the details of the ninth part of the famous film epic. It was originally supposed that the film will be released in the spring of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the authors' plans, and as a result, the premiere was postponed for almost a year – to May 28, 2021. According to him, the focus of the film is on the family of the protagonist. "Khan – an important character in the franchise. If you remember, he is to some extent responsible for the years when Dominic Toretto was absent. Han – helped him with work in Mexico, only he knows where Dominic is. He is a kind of link between the main character and his return to There is something magical about this character, and you will feel the magic when you watch the picture, "Diesel is sure. Trying not to tell too much, he emphasized that the main message of the tape is that from his family do not refuse.

