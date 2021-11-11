Volleyball from the movie “Rogue” sold at auction for $ 308 thousand

The famous volleyball ball from the 2000 film “Outcast” was sold at the Prop Store auction for $ 308 thousand (almost 22 million rubles). About it writes BBC.

Tom Hanks plays the main role in Rogue. According to the plot of the film, his hero finds himself on an uninhabited island. At some point, Hanks finds a volleyball with a palm print that resembles a face and starts talking to him to keep his sanity. Over time, the ball, nicknamed Mr. Wilson, gets shabby and gets a hairstyle from a bunch of grass.

For this film directed by Robert Zemeckis, Hanks received a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor.

The auction house notes that this particular ball was in the water for a long time during filming. Because of this, its shape was slightly deformed, and the “face” was slightly blurred. It was also originally painted with a special paint to give Wilson an even more worn and dirty look.

The ball was sold five times more expensive, as it was originally estimated at 40-60 thousand pounds. The buyer chose to remain anonymous.