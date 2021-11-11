https://ria.ru/20211111/volodin-1758501266.html

Volodin called on PACE and OSCE to help migrants on the border of Belarus and Poland

Volodin called on PACE and OSCE to help migrants on the border of Belarus and Poland – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Volodin called on PACE and OSCE to help migrants on the border of Belarus and Poland

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the West “rattles his arms” and threatens Minsk with sanctions because of the situation with migrants, but they need to stop shifting … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T09: 07

2021-11-11T09: 07

2021-11-11T09: 25

in the world

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe

Viacheslav Volodin

osce

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

Italy

Syria

Iraq

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758338701_237-0:1583:757_1920x0_80_0_0_7c0c195ffb60129bbc0e0126354258a3.jpg

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the West “rattles arms” and threatens Minsk with sanctions because of the situation with migrants, but they need to stop shifting responsibility and help refugees. According to him, the reason for the situation with refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border is a long-term political course The United States and the European Union in relation to the Middle East. “Most of the refugees come from countries where NATO troops were deployed. To build democracy on their own model, to impose their own standards. Libya, Iraq, Syria – none of these states have benefited from the international expansion of the West. “, – wrote the parliamentarian in his Telegram channel. Today, the citizens of these countries are forced to seek asylum, he continued.” In this situation, it is right that international organizations: the Council of Europe and PACE, the OSCE and the European Parliament – stop shifting responsibility and help refugees, ” – Volodin said. He also noted that the European Union is in no hurry to help Belarus in this situation, as it was done in relation to Turkey or and Italy, but on the contrary, Poland, with their consent and contrary to all humanistic values, used gas and firearms against people on the border. At the same time, statements condemning such radical actions from the West are not heard, instead “they rattle their weapons and threaten Belarus with sanctions,” Volodin added. “What is this if not double standards?” – he noted. He also added that the position of the leadership of Belarus deserves respect, which cannot be said about those “who created the problem by their actions.” said the speaker of the State Duma.

https://ria.ru/20211110/migranty-1758368207.html

Italy

Syria

Iraq

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Thousands of migrants try to break through the Belarusian-Polish border Several thousand illegal migrants from the Middle East and North Africa in Belarus, including women and children, have set up camp near the Polish border. Refugees are trying to break through from here to the EU countries. Repeatedly people tried to get over the barbed wire. In response, the armed Poles use tear gas. The number of arriving migrants has been growing in recent days. The situation is aggravated, in connection with which Lithuania intends to help Poland. She announced a state of emergency along the entire border, which will last one month. 2021-11-11T09: 07 true PT2M31S

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-11T09: 07 true PT1M21S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758338701_305-0:1314:757_1920x0_80_0_0_2ac9d32f86535e2ba7040f7557d80ad2.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, parliamentary assembly of the council of europe, vyacheslav volodin, osce, the situation with migrants on the border of poland and belarus, italy, syria, iraq, the european union, the state duma of the russian federation, the european parliament