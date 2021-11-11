Watch Movies Online: Pig with Nicolas Cage, The Last Mercenary with Van Damme, Blood Red Sky on Netflix, Ash and The Werewolves Within

Film critic Stanislav Zelvensky tracks the most notable streaming premieres in the Cinema Already Online rubric. This episode features Van Damme instead of Belmondo, Nicolas Cage with a pig, a striptease trip with Riley Keough, a vampire versus air terrorists, and a horror comedy about werewolves.

“The Last Mercenary” (“Le Dernier Mercenaire”)

French Netflix comedy with Van Damme, a cross between “Professional” and “Shirley-myrley” … Long lost from radar, the superspy returns to Paris to help his lost son Archibald Al Mahmoud, a pawn in the game of corrupt intelligence agencies. 60-year-old Van Damme in a variety of wigs, including women’s wigs, Big Mac superweapons, suitcases of money, car chases in the center of Paris, friendly drug dealers, exotic countries (Mongolia, filmed in Ukraine), Scarface fan, reincarnated in Tony Montana, the old guard (Miu-Miu, Patrick Timsey, Valerie Kapriski) interspersed with fashionable comedians. Objectively speaking, this is beyond good and evil, subjectively – a lot of pleasure. There is, however, the feeling that Van Damme’s legs are being lifted by someone behind the scenes.

“Pig”

A film of that name and starring Nicolas Cage is an offer that is hard to resist. Cage plays a hermit who lives in a hut in the Oregon wilderness with a cute pig trained to look for truffles – they are given by the hero to a young, whimsical dealer from the city (Alex Wolff) in exchange for all sorts of supplies. One day the pig is kidnapped. A large part of the film’s success is how it consistently beats expectations. Let’s dwell on this, but let us warn that Pig suddenly turns out to be not a thrash-action movie about how Cage, rolling his eyes, tears pig thieves apart, but a replete with ellipses, a leisurely sentimental drama about eternal values. American critics, dumbfounded by such a turn, slightly over-praised, it seems, both the picture as a whole, and Cage’s acting achievements in particular (well, yes, he does not grimace at all and speaks little), but here there really is something to see and something to even let go, maybe a stingy man’s tear … Debutant Michael Sarnoski, director and screenwriter, has a non-trivial view: it’s definitely worth remembering.

“Blood Red Sky”

Conceptual genre cocktail whipped up by Netflix in Germany (the director has previously shot comedies): vampire horror in half with aviation action movie … A passenger plane bound for New York is hijacked by a group of terrorists who are unaware that one of the passengers is a ghoul. Energetic, bloody and filmed with German, I want to say, straightforward bi-movie. The first forty minutes are especially good, it is still not clear what’s what, and the authors, for example, pretend that the main character is flying to America to be treated for leukemia (marketers, however, have already spoiled everything on the poster, so we are not shy either). Colorful artists, incomparable airplane claustrophobia, a bit of social satire. It is difficult, however, to shake off the thought that Koreans would have blinded something even more dashing out of such material.

“Ash” (“Zola”)

Another achievement of civilization: a film based on a series of tweets. A screen adaptation of an absurdly comic viral thread from six years ago, written by Detroit stripper Zola, based on more or less real events that happened to her. Ash (Taylor Page), while working as a waitress, meets another stripper, Stephanie (Riley Keough), and the next day she persuades her to go to Florida to make money; they are accompanied by two men, Stephanie’s boyfriend and a “neighbor” who turns out to be her pimp. The film is very trendy: distributor A24, loud premiere at Sundance (last year), music by Mikey Levy and so on. The story itself, in truth, is not too sensational, although it comes to life in the last third (but fades again at the very end). Therefore, it is interesting here – if interested, rather, how Janica Bravo, who replaced the hardened James Franco in the director’s chair (absolutely for him a film, of course), is trying to find a visual equivalent to an exotic literary form. Sometimes it turns out to be very curious. Sometimes, however, and tortured; in addition, the author cannot decide on the tone in any way, which is explainable by the circumstances. But Keo is, as always, brave, the Florida underside is hot and menacing – plus it is, of course, world record for using the word “bitch” …

Werewolves Within

The more traditional source here is a video game (which, in fairness, is impossible to guess). The little horror comedy is the latter rather than the former. An overwhelmingly positive, but soft-bodied black man comes to work as a forester in a snow-covered Vermont village, where a werewolf is supposedly rampant. The film gradually brings together a dozen eccentric characters representing different social types (capitalist shark, green activist, white trash, rich gay couple, and so on), and then locks them up in a hotel, making it clear that someone in the audience is a werewolf. Good idea: here is Agatha Christie, and a political metaphor, and a hipster comedy, and a full moon … Execution for a four – the authors simply do not have enough wit to pull it all out – but the actors are well chosen, the direction is competent, and generally entertaining.