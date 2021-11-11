What 35-year-old Megan Fox looks like in a swimsuit on Instagram and in real life

In the spring of 2020, Megan Fox became one of the most talked about stars: her ten-year marriage to actor Brian Austin Green ended, but a period of hot kisses and joint ventures with the impudent musician Machine Gun Kelly (his real name is Colson Baker) began. The couple clearly thinks through the images to the smallest detail and pleases fans with extraordinary stylistic solutions. Megan seemed to have brushed off the years of being a faithful wife and mother and returned to her sexual past again. See for yourself in the gallery:

Megan chooses her outfits not on her own, but in the company with the Hollywood stylist Maeve Reilly, she also dresses the model and Justin Bieber’s wife Haley Bieber. Now Fox is again not afraid to wear leather, high heels, and also trying on crop tops and oversized.

The artist happily wears tight-fitting dresses (however, not all of them are considered successful by critics), showing a bust and a pumped-up belly. The latter was achieved with hard work: the star adheres to the so-called “5 factors” diet. Its essence is to eat 5 times a day and take breaks between meals for 2-3 hours. Every dish on the menu should have fiber, fat, carbohydrates and protein, but no sugar. By the same rules, by the way, Lady Gaga, Eva Mendes and Halle Berry eat (this is definitely reflected in her figure).

The girl is also not afraid of sports. Under the guidance of a personal trainer, she does core and lower body exercises, dumbbells, back exercises, bench exercises. A celebrity can thank herself and her fitness instructor for excellent results, look at her beach images in the gallery: