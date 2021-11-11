What are Keanu Reeves, Barack Obama and Vin Diesel cut into?

Video games are not the lot of geeks for a long time. Everyone plays them: actors, politicians and athletes. Recently, Vitalina Batsarashkina, a fan of The Witcher and the gaming industry, became a two-time Olympic champion in air pistol shooting. What other celebrities are cut into? In this article, we will tell you about the stars’ favorite games.

Henry Cavill. Not only “The Witcher”

Only Henry Cavill can compete with Vitalina in her love for The Witcher. When the actor found out about the upcoming series, he did everything to become Geralt of Rivia. Perhaps not everyone liked the image of the witcher and the script of the show, but Henry made his dream come true.

In addition to The Witcher 3 the actor loves World of Warcraft. Once he was so stuck in an MMO that he missed a call from Zack Snyder, who wanted to announce the appointment to the role of Superman. Release WoW Classic also made Cavill happy: he heroically stood in line and flew into the game on release day.

The actor’s love for the Warhammer universe is also known. The developers even added to Total War: Warhammer 2 character named Cavill, one of whose traits is called “White Wolf”.

It is worth noting that Henry is a “PC boyar”: he prefers a stationary PC to consoles. Once he even recorded a video of how he assembles a gaming device, and has delighted millions of gamers.

Mila Kunis. WoW nearly ruined her career

Mila Kunis is a great actress who is best known for her voice acting as Meg in Family Guy and her roles in films such as Ted, Black Swan and Max Payne. Max Payne). But the girl could be left without a career if she continued to exterminate the orcs in World of Warcraft.

Many gamers manage to find a balance between real life and entertainment, but others can disappear into the game and lose touch with the outside world. Mile Kunis had to remove the profile from the MMO for the sake of self-realization.

“I haven’t played WoW in 5 years! Yes, I used to play a lot. I was in the guild, did raids, became a really cool magician. I had several heroes. I thought that I would soon be able to stop playing, but I only succeeded when everyone already had their own children! Then I was level 70 “ – Mila Kunis

Today Mila does not sit in games for days, but sometimes relaxes for Call of Duty and GTA.

Vin Diesel. Gamers are his family

The main family man of our time, Vin Diesel, is a longtime fan of board games. He often hangs out in Dungeon & Dragons: games with his participation can be found on the net.

In addition, the actor has long been fond of games. He enjoyed playing WoW and Call of Duty so much that he once founded his own studio, Tigon Studios. There are few hits in the developer portfolio, but their debut project The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay can be called one of the best games of its time. The project about Riddick looked and played so well that it’s not a shame to go through it even 17 years later.

Another favorite Vin Diesel game is Ark: Survival Evolved. He spent a thousand hours in it. Should come out next year ARK 2, in which the actor will co-star and serve as an executive producer.

Robin Williams. Not just called his daughter Zelda

Robin Williams is one of the greatest actors in history. He passed away in 2014, but left a great legacy of great films. He also loved video games and talked about them often.

The actor’s favorite game series is The Legend of Zelda. The first part he passed back in 1987 and since then has not missed any of Link’s adventures. Robin enjoyed exploring the world, solving puzzles and saving the princess. The game inspired him so much that he named his daughter Zelda.

The daughter was proud of the name, and also appreciated the flagship Nintendo franchise.

“I have completed almost all of The Legend of Zelda. The most vivid memory is associated with Ocarina of Time. It was archery. I myself was engaged in archery, and I really enjoyed using the skills in the game world. “ – Zelda Williams

Besides The Legend of Zelda, Robin Williams loved Half-Life, WW2 shooters like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft. Blizzard even immortalized the actor by adding a character named Robin to the MMO. His look is inspired by the Genie from Aladdin, voiced by Williams.

The actor did not live to see the release Breath of the Wild, but left its mark on the game. During his adventures, Link may encounter an NPC that looks like Robin.

Daniel Craig. James Bond loves Vice City and Guitar Hero

Many gamers love session games and MMOs, but Daniel Craig is not one of those. The performer of the role of James Bond prefers long story projects.

Craig calls his favorite game GTA: Vice City. He traveled for dozens of hours around the city, building a criminal empire and getting involved in shootouts. True, the actor notes that at times he felt “a little dirty” due to the fact that he committed so many crimes.

Daniel also loves Guitar Hero. When the developers from Treyarch were creating a game based on the Quantum of Solace, the actor was even late for the meeting: he could not tear himself away from the guitar for a long time. By the way, 007: Quantum of Solace, he was also screwed up before agreeing to participate in adaptation.

Zac Efron. Played Halo 3 first

Zac Efron is a tough actor. To be convinced of this, it is worth watching at least “The Beautiful, the Bad, the Ugly” (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile). The way he played the maniac is amazing.

In his free time, Zack enjoys video games: most of all he liked the adventures of the Master Chief. The actor was so into the Halo series that he became the first gamer to buy a third part.

In 2007, Zach attended a night out to celebrate the upcoming Xbox exclusive. There he talked to the developers and sat with them playing the game all night. The actor was so impressed by the novelty that he persuaded the creators to give him a copy even before the start of sales – he just wanted to find out as soon as possible what would happen next.

Samuel L. Jackson. What does this actor allow himself?

Samuel L. Jackson has made a significant contribution to the gaming industry. He voiced Officer Tenpenny in GTA: San Andreas and Mace Windu’s LEGO Star Wars 3.

The actor is not only happy to work on the games, but he himself chops into them. In the early days of the industry, he spent time in Pong and Space Invaders and then started to freeze in GTA and Call of Duty. However, Samuel calls his favorite games classic Fallout.

So you can imagine how, meeting the confused Sulik, Jackson yells: “English, motherfucker! Do you speak it “?

Barack Obama. Titanfall main streamer

Barack Obama is not a fanatical gamer, but he knows a lot about video games. The former President of the United States praised The Witcher 2, confessed his love for Nintendo Wii Sports, and also streamed his hacks in Titanfall. The broadcast became part of the election campaign in 2014.

In general, the former president often used games as an advertising platform. V Burnout Paradise and Madden NFL 13 appeals have appeared to support the politician in the elections.

Michael Phelps. 30 hours a week chopped in Call of Duty

Michael Phelps is one of the greatest athletes in history. No one can compare with him in swimming speed: at the Olympics, he collected 28 medals, of which 23 are gold. It would seem that a swimmer has to train all day – where does he get the time to play? However, in an interview, Phelps admitted that he spends 30 hours a week for Call of Duty.

Once the developers even invited an athlete to star in the trailer for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. It turned out pretty good!

Keanu Reeves. Old DOTA fan?

Everyone loves the stunning Keanu Reeves. He has starred in many great films, proved himself to be a nice guy more than once, and helped gamers close their eyes to bugs in Cyberpunk 2077. In some interviews, he stated that he is not friendly with the computer, but the network is full of rumors that the actor spent many hours in DOTA.

During his life, Keanu has experienced many tragedies. At the age of twenty-three, his best friend River Phoenix died of an overdose. In 1999, the actor’s unborn daughter died in the womb, and two years later, his beloved died in a car accident.

According to rumors, in order to somehow distract from the misfortunes, the actor began to play games. In 2009, among them was the first DOTA, in which Keanu hid from suffering. Perhaps it was the games that helped Keanu survive a difficult period in his life.

There is no evidence that Keanu actually freezes in DOTA. However, he is such a friendly guy that it is not difficult to believe in it.

***

There are many celebrities who love video games. What is one Elon Musk (Elon Musk), about which we have a separate article.

What other famous gamers do you know? Write in the comments!