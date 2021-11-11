What are Keanu Reeves, Barack Obama and Vin Diesel cut into?

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
1178

Video games are not the lot of geeks for a long time. Everyone plays them: actors, politicians and athletes. Recently, Vitalina Batsarashkina, a fan of The Witcher and the gaming industry, became a two-time Olympic champion in air pistol shooting. What other celebrities are cut into? In this article, we will tell you about the stars’ favorite games.

Henry Cavill. Not only “The Witcher”

Only Henry Cavill can compete with Vitalina in her love for The Witcher. When the actor found out about the upcoming series, he did everything to become Geralt of Rivia. Perhaps not everyone liked the image of the witcher and the script of the show, but Henry made his dream come true.

Top 10 celebrities who love video games: what Keanu Reeves, Barack Obama and Vin Diesel are doing

In addition to