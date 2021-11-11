What stunt doubles for Tom Hardy, Scarlett Johansson and other famous actors look like who do not burn or drown

They are too dear to the film crew, and the actors themselves would hardly want to be crippled, so stunt doubles take on all the dangers for them, who, moreover, look like eminent stars as close relatives.
Dwayne Johnson and his stunt double on the set of Jumanji: The Next Level
Sophie Turner and her stunt double
Scarlett Johansson and her stunt double Heidi Moneymaker on the last day of filming after working together on Iron Man 2
Two Torahs are always better than one. Chris Hemsworth’s hot stunt double and actor himself during lunchtime
Kim Fardi, who is Jason Momoa’s stunt double, looks like the brother of the famous actor
Karen Gillan and her stunt doubles on the set of Jumanji: The Next Level
Carrie Fisher and her stunt double Tracy Addon sunbathe while filming Star Wars. Episode VI: Return of the Jedi “
Actor Mena Masood with his stunt double on the set of “Aladdin”
Zoe Saldana with two stunt doubles trying on Gamora’s masks on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Part 2″
Tom Hardy with his stunt double in the movie “The Survivor”
Scarlett Johansson with her stunt double on the set of The Avengers
Johnny Depp and his stunt double Tony Angelotti on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean
Ian McKellen with his stunt and riding stunt doubles
No, you can’t see double, these are really two Harleys Quinn
Tom Hardy with his stunt double on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road