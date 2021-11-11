what the main sex symbols of the 90s look like now

Young, beautiful and obscenely sexy. Guys took an example from them, girls dreamed of a date with them. In the 90s, they were generational idols, style icons and objects of desire. Yes, we’re talking about the hottest guys in Hollywood of the last decade of the last century. They became famous for their numerous roles in films and fell in love with the audience not only for their talent and charisma, but also for their appearance.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, Brad Pitt in Meet Joe Black and Jude Law in The Talented Mr. Ripley are some of the reasons why we love 90s cinema so much. After watching these films, you want to at least cry, and as a maximum – to return to the past.

Now 20-year-old sex symbols are already over 40 years old. We still love, appreciate and respect them, but time, as you know, does not stand still. Johnny Depp is 58 years old, Brad Pitt is 57, and Leonardo DiCaprio turns 47 today. On this occasion, we show how the sexiest actors have changed in two decades.

Johnny Depp

Shot from the movie “Crybaby”

Johnny Depp (Photo: Stefania M. D’Alessandro / Getty Images)

Age: 58

Starting with his debut Nightmare on Elm Street, where Johnny Depp played a sexy guy in a crop top, and Crybaby, after which everyone started painting tears in his eyes, the world has a new sex symbol. Throughout the decade, he amazed fans with radically different images in films and scandalous antics in real life.

Brad Pitt

Shot from the movie “Meet Joe Black”

Brad Pitt (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images)

Age: 57

“Fight Club” and “Meet Joe Black” are the most striking works of Brad Pitt in the 90s. It was they who gave him success, fame and an honorable place in the Hollywood arena. Despite his age, the actor is still one of the sexiest men in the film industry.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Shot from the movie “Titanic”

Leonardo DiCaprio (photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Age: 47

Girls of the 90s were divided into two types: the first fans from the role of Leo in “The Basketball Diary”, and the second fell in love with him after “Titanic”. Now DiCaprio is almost 50, but this does not prevent the actor from dating the most beautiful girls.

Jude Law

Still from the movie “The Talented Mr. Ripley”

Jude Law (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

Age: 48

The Talented Mr. Ripley was released in 1999 and brought worldwide popularity to British actor Jude Law. After this film, offers from directors and letters from fans who dreamed of meeting him fell on him. Jude Law and now does not give up positions, one role in “The New Pope” is worth a lot.

Tom Cruise

Shot from the movie “Mission Impossible”

Tom Cruise (photo: Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

Age: 59

Tom Cruise’s path to cinema began in the early 80s, but success and recognition came to him only in the 90s. “Mission Impossible”, “Far, Away”, “Eyes Wide Shut” – films after watching which it is simply impossible not to fall in love with Tom Cruise. Now the actor is almost 60 years old, and he looks so that even 30-year-olds will envy.

Hugh grant

Still from the movie “Maurice”

Hugh Grant (Photo: Getty Images)

Age: 61

Over the last decade of the last century, the British actor managed to star in 17 films, many of which later became cult films. Among them – “Notting Hill” in a duet with Julia Roberts and “Sense and Sensibility” based on the novel by Jane Austen.

Matt LeBlanc

Shot from the series “Friends”

Matt LeBlanc (Photo: Getty Images)

Age: 54

It seems that everyone who watched the series fell in love with Joey from Friends, and his pick-up line How you doin ‘has firmly entered our lives. After the cult sitcom, the actor did not have any high-profile roles, and the release of the special series “Friends” in 2021 for many fans became an occasion to feel sad that youth is not eternal.

Richard Gere

Shot from the film “Pretty Woman”

Richard Gere (photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Age: 72

For Richard Gere, the 90s began with the release of the film Pretty Woman, which almost immediately became a cult movie. We still revisit it from time to time, fall in love with the main characters again and dream of a guy like the on-screen character Richard Gere. It’s hard to believe, but now one of the main sex symbols of the 90s is already 72 years old.

Matt Damon

Still from the movie “The Talented Mr. Ripley”

Matt Damon (Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images)

Age: 51

By the end of the 90s, another actor, Matt Damon, joined the squad of handsome Hollywood men. In 1997, he played a guy of phenomenal ability in Good Will Hunting, and two years later appeared in Dogma and The Talented Mr. Ripley. It seems that everyone who watched films with his participation fell in love with a simple guy with a beautiful smile.

Antonio Banderas

Shot from the film “Desperate”

Antonio Banderas (photo: Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images)

Age: 61

We conclude our list of sex symbols of the 90s with the most “desperate” actor. We are talking, of course, about the hot Spaniard Antonio Banderas. His filmography begins in 1982, but real success came only in the 90s, when he played the charismatic musician-hitman in the action movie Robert Rodriguez.