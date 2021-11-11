What tokens can show “explosive” growth. Expert opinions :: RBC.Crypto

Experts told which altcoins may rise in price in the near future and why

The opinions of experts may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. RBC-Crypto does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses.

In the short term, several tokens at once can significantly increase in value. Experts from RBC-Crypto told which altcoins you should pay attention to.

The most promising today in terms of short-term planning look like Cardano and Uniswap, says Nikita Zuborev, senior analyst at Bestchange.ru. According to him, both tokens have a serious fundamental background, as well as capitalization that stably maintains them in the top 20 cryptocurrencies, which allows them to remain in the field of attention of investors.

“In the general market trend, these tokens are undervalued and have a high potential to counterbalance the market in the coming days. Technically, there are no obstacles for the start of the growth in the price of these tokens, ”Zuborev says.

Another medium-term forecast of the expert is based on the alarming situation with Bitcoin lagging behind the growth rates of altcoins. This factor will have a positive effect on ADA and UNI in the short term, but in the medium term it indicates a possible trend change in the coming weeks soon after the rapid growth of the altcoin market, the specialist is sure.

The possible future growth of the Uniswap token was also announced by the leading analyst of 8848 Invest Viktor Pershikov. According to him, the risks and fears of investors regarding centralized exchanges will only intensify in the coming months.

“The Uniswap exchange and the exchange token will definitely benefit from the increasing number of new users, and the launch of the updated technical platform in the 2-3 quarter of next year may bring the token price to $ 60 in the foreseeable future,” Pershikov said. Also, among the tokens that may soon rise in price, the expert highlighted XRP, Dogecoin and Polkadot.

The analyst explained that XRP has accumulated sufficient conditions for growth: a steady increase in the number of transactions on the network, an increase in the number of partnerships of the Ripple project with classical financial institutions, coupled with an early court decision in the SEC case against Ripple, makes the XRP token promising for growth. Pershikov’s global goal is all-time highs of about $ 3.7, which can be reached as early as next year.

Dogecoin has stood the test of time. Elon Musk’s controversial tweets did not cause the collapse, the competition from Shiba Inu looks confident, and the launch of new equipment from Bitmain for mining LTC and DOGE makes this asset attractive for investments, Pershikov added. He expects the price to soar to the $ 0.5 mark in the coming months.

Technological and fundamental development makes Polkadot one of the most sustainable assets in its sector, the analyst noted. He called the DOT token undervalued and predicted an increase in its quotes to $ 100 next year.

