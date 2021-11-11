what was the ex-president of South Africa de Klerk like :: Politics :: RBC

In the photo from left to right: former Polish President Lech Walesa, Frederic Willem de Klerk and former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. Panel discussion of the World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates. Chicago, USA, 2012.

Since 2000, the former president has created the FW de Klerk Foundation, whose activities are aimed at supporting the constitutional agreement in South Africa, as well as harmonious relations in multicultural societies. In 2015, he took part in the creation of the Agency for the Modernization of Ukraine, aimed at developing reforms and seeking investments.

Moving away from public affairs, he continued to express his opinion on the development of South Africa and in interviews periodically criticized the ANC: “If you look back, 15 years after the new order began to be built in South Africa, there are reasons for a positive assessment and statements that we have achieved what they wanted, but there are also reasons for concern. Not everything worked out as I would like. On the positive side, we have a good Constitution, there was no effort to really change it and the values ​​and principles that are contained in it and our bill of rights. <...> But we still do not have a good education system, education has actually deteriorated since 1994. Roughly 40% of black South Africans are unemployed. We have an unacceptably high crime rate, unfortunately, we also have an AIDS scourge that has not been dealt with, I would say, in the first 12 of the last 15 years. There is also an element of threat to the Constitution. The ANC party from time to time comes out with bills that, if adopted and not canceled by the courts, will have a subversive effect on the Basic Law and its values. And if we deviate from the constitutional path, then we risk reaching a dead end. But I am confident in the future, confident in our ability to overcome the challenges that I spoke about, and I am confident that South Africa will continue to develop its potential ”