Where do celebrities go in for sports: what sport do Timati, Johnny Depp, Madonna, Keanu Reeves choose

Madonna, Timati and Jared Leto will tell you where to tickle your nerves this summer.

Summer is the time to go on a journey where you can try some extreme sport. This will help you expand the boundaries of what is possible, stop being afraid of everything and get unforgettable emotions in your entire life. Celebrities, for example, do just that.

We will tell you what kind of active vacation the world stars have chosen for themselves and from whom you can spy on how to diversify your beach vacation.





Rustam Mayer: I’m ready to gain the same weight again and lose again

Timati and Matthew McConaughey: surfing

Timati has long and quite seriously been fond of surfing. He often demonstrates his skill on Instagram, showing how he knows how to ride the waves. This sport captivated the rapper so much that he even organized a surf camp in the Maldives, where anyone can learn to stand on a board under the supervision of experienced surfers. Now Timati is on the California coast and surprises fans with new videos with tricks on the water.

Foreign ocean stars include actor Matthew McConaughey, who first took skating lessons in 2008 while preparing for the filming of The Surfer. Later it became his hobby, he still loves to ride the waves. Also surfing are Zac Efron, Justin Bieber and David Beckham, who not only skates well himself, but also taught his sons to stand well on the board.

Madonna and Johnny Depp: Equestrian Sports

It is known that horseback riding has fascinated Madonna since childhood. One day she fell from a horse, broke several ribs and then was forced to wear a corset. But even such a nuisance did not turn the singer away from equestrian sports. Madonna celebrated her sixtieth birthday by riding a horse. And for these holidays, the singer went to Brazil, from where she posts photos in the saddle on Instagram.

Among horse fans was actor Johnny Depp. He has demonstrated his horse riding skills in films. In Dead Man, The Lone Ranger, The Man Who Cried, and Sleepy Hollow, Johnny rode himself and did not use a stunt double. During the filming of Sleepy Hollow, he became so friends with his partner, a one-eyed horse named Goldenai, that he took her to him.

Jared Leto: rock climbing

He told reporters more than once that he loves rock climbing for the opportunity to tickle the nerves. In his sports practice, there was also one unpleasant incident: when he was on the mountain, his safety rope broke at the moment when the musician was at an altitude of about 200 meters above the ground. But even that didn’t make Jared quit.

He recently posted a video on Instagram with a geotag – Kiev. There, the musician climbed the high pillars of the dilapidated Rybalsky Bridge, which is located behind the Dangerous Territory road sign. And after that he went to the mountains in order to fully enjoy his favorite rock climbing.

Keanu Reeves: motorsport

Actor Keanu Reeves is a renowned motorcycle enthusiast who is obsessed with speed and crashed more than once, and in his youth he almost died when he fell off a motorcycle. The actor had a ruptured spleen, and metal plates were installed in his neck. But Keanu, even after such severe injuries, cannot live without a bike.





Katya IOWA: I try not to blame myself for missing classes

After receiving the royalties for the first part of “The Matrix,” Reeves spent part of buying several dozen Harley-Davidson motorcycles, which he donated to the entire film crew. And now Keanu even has his own bike production. This summer he is racing across America due to his busy work schedule, but even in photo shoots he prefers to team up with his motorcycles.

Levan Gorozia: Canoeing Tour

This summer, the artist went, presumably, to Altai for a vacation with his family. There he not only enjoyed the fresh air and picturesque landscapes, but also rode a canoe with his daughter on the Katun River.

The rapper, in principle, loves an active lifestyle: he constantly plays football and basketball, and before the trip to Altai he was in the Elbrus region with his team and friends, where he went snowboarding.