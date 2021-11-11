Where to buy a down jacket like Kylie Jenner

The queen of the beauty industry Kylie Jenner is a real trendsetter of street fashion: as soon as she posts a photo in a new outfit, in a couple of hours these things are sold out on all platforms. So, the other day she shared a new series of photos with Kendall Jenner in front of their family car fleet. And later, the paparazzi filmed them in the same outfits as they left a restaurant in Los Angeles. For the exit, Kylie chose a huge down jacket from the new Entire Studios brand, cashmere leggings, a Skims sister mask and Givenchy toy boats.

After this image of Kylie flew all over the Internet in a day, more than 10 thousand people subscribed to the brand account of her down jacket. By the way, Kylie is not the first of the star family who is crazy about them: in early December, Kim was already walking the same model in blue.

Such a friendly PR for the brand is not without reason. Entire Studios was founded by Sebastian Hunt and Dylan Richards, the creators of Yeezy’s most recognizable models and campaigns back in October 2020. Then Kanye calmly let them go free floating and, apparently, even advertised to his wife. Their philosophy is to combine quality, functionality, affordability and unique design. So far, the brand has one model – a puffer jacket made of shiny nylon in four colors: blue, orange, gray and black.

The cost is $ 259 (about 20,000 rubles). All down jackets are already sold out, but more drops are expected in the near future. By the way, the ad campaigns and style are really reminiscent of Yeezy. The handwriting is very recognizable!