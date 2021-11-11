Which celebrity decided to remain a widower?

Losing a spouse is an ordeal. Someone decides to remarry, while others prefer to remain single. Who from Russian and foreign celebrities did not marry again after the death of his wife, says 5-tv.ru…

Liam Neeson

The British actor met Natasha Richardson in the early 90s. They had two sons – Michael and Daniel. The couple was considered one of the strongest in Hollywood: they were inseparable in life and in public. Liam Neeson believed that he owed his success in cinema to his wife.

In 2009, the Neeson and Richardson family vacationed at a ski resort in Canada… Natasha skated without a helmet, fell and hit her head. The actress had no visible damage that could cause cause for concern. But soon Richardson’s condition worsened, she fell into a coma. Liam Neeson’s wife suffered a fatal head injury and died on March 18 without regaining consciousness. The lethal outcome could have been prevented if Natasha had sought medical help on time.

After the tragedy, the actor interrupted all filming for some time and spent time with his sons. Since then, Liam Neeson did not start novels and did not dare to marry.

Leonid Kuravlev

The actor is known for his roles in the cult Soviet films Ivan Vasilyevich Changes His Profession, 12 Chairs and Afonya. Kuravlev met his only wife as a child: he first saw the seventh-grader Nina at the rink. They were friends for a long time and got married after Leonid received his VGIK diploma in 1960. Two children were born in the marriage – Catherine and Vasily.

Leonid and Nina Kuravlev lived together for 52 years. On April 5, 2012, the actor’s wife passed away. On the tombstone of a woman knocked out not only her name, but also Kuravleva. The actor ordered to be buried next to his wife. After the death of Nina, Leonid Vyacheslavovich does not appear in public. The last film with his participation was released in 2015: the actor played Leonty’s father in the comedy “All This Jam”.

Keanu Reeves

The Matrix star has experienced several tragedies in his personal life. He dated actress Jennifer Syme, who gave birth to a daughter from him in 1999. The girl was born dead. Second strike Keanu Reeves survived April 2, 2001, when his beloved died in a car accidents… After that, the actor became uncommunicative and began to lead a closed lifestyle.











Reeves was in a lingering depression, only work helped. In the 2000s, he starred in the famous films “The Matrix Reloaded”, “The Matrix: Revolution”, “Constantine: Lord of Darkness.” He was often seen dining alone and in a strange state. He became the personification of seclusion and suffering. The actor had short affairs: the press attributed him to relationships with Charlize Theron, Winona Ryder and other women from show business. In 2019, Reeves appeared at an event with artist Alexandra Grant. After the first publication, they were noticed in Berlinwhere Keanu worked on the sequel to The Matrix.

Vladimir Konkin

In the life of the star of the films “The Meeting Place Cannot Be Changed” and “How the Steel Was Tempered”, there were many tragedies. The actor married Alla in the early 70s. They had three children – twins Yaroslav and Svyatoslav and daughter Sofia. In the second half of the 2000s, Vladimir Konkin was going through a crisis: no new roles were offered, he began to drink. Once, while drunk, the actor shot at his son Yaroslav when he was trying to get into his father’s apartment. The wound was not serious, Alla kicked her husband out of the house.

After a while, the wife of Vladimir Konkin forgave him and even defended him from the attacks of journalists. The reunion was short-lived: Alla was diagnosed with cancer, she spent the last months of her life in a hospice and died on March 31, 2010. But his troubles did not end there. Ten years after the loss of his beloved wife, in September 2020, Konkin suffered another tragedy. His 32-year-old daughter Sophia drowned in the pool of the fitness center.

Dmitry Ladygin

The actor played in the famous TV series of the 2000s “Liteiny” and “Gangster Petersburg”. He met the mother of the TV presenter Ivan Urgant Valery Kiseleva as a student, but she was older and did not notice him. They got married in the early 80s, when Kiseleva broke up with her son’s father, Andrei Urgant. The couple had two daughters – Valentina and Alexandra.

Valeria Kiseleva tragically died on February 1, 2015, she was 63 years old. The actress did not have any serious chronic diseases. She mowed flu… After the death of his beloved wife, Dmitry Ladygin never married. He found solace in work and caring for his grandchildren.