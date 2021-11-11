Which celebrity wears sneakers the most? Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Hayley Bieber

They manage to look stylish in both evening dresses and casual looks.

To the gym, for a walk and even to a party: how celebrities wear sneakers

We’re used to seeing the stars in beautiful, elegant, high-heeled outfits on the red carpet. But do not forget that celebrities are the same people and in everyday life prefer comfortable shoes, for example, sneakers. Now they may well become part of a stylish look. Leather, velvet, multi-colored, on an unusual platform, with drawings – thanks to different designs, you can create bright and unusual outfits, like the stars do.





Selena Gomez

In the “Instagram” of the star, you can see a lot of photos where she prefers casual shoes. The singer wears heels more often on stage, on set and on the way out.

Stylish short black dress looks beautiful with snow-white platform trainers from Puma. The girl is the brand ambassador and its official.

Adriana Lima

The Brazilian supermodel is closely associated with sports, therefore, sneakers are an integral part of her wardrobe. Like Selena Gomez, she signed with Puma.

However, the star chooses not classic sports models, but interesting ones, with unusual details that make her image much stylish and catchy, such as these.





Kim Kardashian

One of the most talked about stars in the world has just a grandiose collection of a wide variety of shoes. Often the paparazzi catch the Kardashian West, dressed in a casual style and almost always in sneakers. Most often these are the famous Yeezy Boosts from adidas in different colors and models.

Interesting photo: against the background of a large number of heels, the star poses in sneakers.

Hailey bieber

The young wife of famous singer Justin Bieber mostly prefers to wear sneakers rather than high-heeled shoes. This can be seen by looking at her Instagram.

Most of the photos are casual looks with comfortable shoes.





Gigi Hadid

The newly minted star mom, the companion of the singer Zayn Malika Gigi, is a supporter of convenience and comfort in choosing clothes and shoes.

She prefers the Reebok brand – the model has become the face of the brand and has released more than one collaboration within the framework of cooperation.