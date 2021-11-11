Which countries are allowed with Sputnik V, where can you go without vaccination and where can you see the restrictions?

Which countries approve Sputnik V, where and under what conditions Russians are admitted with other vaccines or without vaccination at all, how to get into the European Union and where to look for up-to-date information on restrictions on entry to other states? “Paper” tells who and how can now leave Russia.

There are not so few states that have approved Sputnik V, although this list does not include the overwhelming majority of the EU countries and, for example, the United States. According to Interfax, in November 2021, more than 40 countries are ready to receive Russian tourists – and not only those vaccinated, some countries are satisfied with a negative PCR test result.

It is important that many require a special country document (Cyprus Pass, Turkish Pass, Thailand Pass, and so on). You can usually fill out the form on the website of the embassy of the country you are going to.

A Sputnik V vaccination certificate will be sufficient to travel to Hungary, Turkey, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Venezuela, Montenegro, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cyprus and Madeiro and some other countries.

A PCR test in addition to a vaccination certificate will be required in Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Bahrain, Tunisia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Morocco, Jordan, Mauritius and Greece.

In Qatar, the vaccinated Sputnik will need to take an antibody test. From November 15, those vaccinated by “Sputnik” will be able to visit Israel, but they will need to provide a negative PCR test result and pass serological test at the entrance – until you receive its results, you need to be isolated.

Russians can also come to Sri Lanka. Fully vaccinated there have recently been exempted from quarantine, for the rest there is a seven-day isolation. In Thailand, only some provinces are open for entry – the so-called blue zones. The country accepts those vaccinated with two doses of Sputnik V, but with a PCR test, a certificate authorizing entry, and payment for another test – a week after arrival. Before this diagnosis, tourists will need to be on quarantine… Insurance is also required.

In addition, TASS, citing a source, reported that in Italy the issue of issuing certificates for the vaccinated “Sputnik V” is at the final stage. Those vaccinated with this Russian vaccine can be provided with a covid certificate – but subject to the introduction of an additional dose of a vaccine based on ribonucleic acid (this is Pfizer or Moderna). There is no official data on this issue yet.

Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Hungary and North Macedonia allow entry for those vaccinated with EpiVacKorona and KoviVac. In Montenegro, too, but it is recommended to vaccinate with “Sputnik V”. Azerbaijan does not specify which vaccine is required for entry. With “Sputnik Light” they will be allowed only to Albania, Armenia, Belarus and Hungary.

Yes, but be prepared for limitations.

You can get to Armenia without a vaccine and a PCR test, but you will have to pass the analysis at the entrance, you will also need to go through a two-week quarantine. In Bulgaria, the result of a PCR test will be required. In Cyprus, an additional test will be required upon arrival. An antibody test is sufficient for Slovenia. Croatia and Turkey are asking for a PCR test or an antibody test. In Estonia, you will need to take a PCR test and go into 10-day quarantine (it can be shortened if you take another PCR test on the sixth day of your stay).

In the UAE, they are allowed without a vaccine, but on the territory of Abu Dhabi there are a number of restrictions for the unvaccinated: you need to take an additional PCR test on the ninth day of your stay, you will not be able to freely visit restaurants and shopping centers, museums and attractions. There are no such restrictions in Dubai.

We’ll have to look at what vaccines are approved in a particular country (and whether tourists are allowed there at all). In the European Union, for example, there are four approved vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen. In this regard, “vaccine tourism” has become popular – when Russians travel to other countries for Western vaccines in order to be able to visit more countries.

Many people travel, for example, to Croatia, where upon vaccination they will immediately issue a European vaccine passport, which gives the right to travel within the European Union. One of the most popular platforms for discussing “vaccine tourism” is the tourist “Vinsky Forum”.

“Paper” told in detail whether it is possible to revaccinate with Western drugs.

There is no single register with updated information. You will have to rely on information from the media and travel services, or look at the restrictions in a specific country of interest to you. The list is on the website of the Federal Tourism Agency, but it has not been updated there since September. Although there is another list of Rostourism, in which you can see the current restrictions for each country, at the time of the release of this material, it was last updated on October 26.

As explained “Paper” in Aviasales, there is “no simple solution” in the search for this data: a team of analysts is involved in the selection of information on the admission of Russian tourists to different countries. In the Aviasales application, when you enter the country of your interest, it is indicated whether the state accepts tourists and what conditions must be observed.

How to make sure “Paper”, Other aggregators also offer a similar service. Skyscanner, when searching for flights, gives a link to the information collected by the service about the restrictions in force in a given direction. OneTwoTrip and Tutu.ru provide a short memo on travel restrictions.

In addition, all of these services regularly update their materials about the restrictions in force in different countries. One of the most relevant at the time of publication of this text was a memo from “Tutu.ru” – there information about open borders and current restrictions was updated on November 9. Aviasales published such a memo in the summer, but as reported “Paper” in the service, updated it two weeks ago. Skyscanner has an online map with up-to-date restrictions.

Cover photo: Southern Thailand, Khunkay