Which countries are most at risk of post-crisis crisis :: RBC Pro

The Scope rating agency has compiled a list of the world’s economies in terms of vulnerability and resilience to external risks. The top ten countries most at risk of crisis include three post-Soviet republics. Russia is in the middle of the list, but its position has deteriorated since 2020

Scope Ratings, a German-based rating agency, has updated and expanded its ranking of countries in terms of vulnerability and resilience to external economic risks. In light of the persisting epidemiological risks, countries in 2021 faced rising inflation and an incipient monetary tightening cycle in the developed world, said Levon Kameryan, senior analyst at Scope and one of the study’s authors. These factors “increased the likelihood of materialization of external vulnerabilities of global borrowers who are struggling to overcome the covid crisis,” the report says (RBC has the full version).

The updated Scope rating includes 95 countries – they are ranked from least vulnerable to most vulnerable (in the previous study, published in April 2020, 63 countries were represented). A number of developing economies have been added, such as Kazakhstan, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Ghana, etc. The global three countries with the highest risk of crisis were Angola, Zambia and Lebanon (all of them were absent in the last year’s ranking).