Which of the singers did not immediately achieve success in show business

Some domestic and foreign pop stars began their journey to fame long ago, but public recognition came to them only recently. Participation in high-profile TV projects and popular music groups did not make them stars of the first magnitude. They were on the sidelines for a long time, but a breakthrough occurred in their career – they started talking about. Which performers’ talent was not immediately noticed, says 5-tv.ru…

Polina Gagarina

First time 16 year old Gagarin declared herself on the TV project “Star Factory-2” in 2003. The girl won, but refused the contract with Maxim Fadeev… For several years, Polina disappeared from the public eye: she devoted time to her studies, writing songs and working with arrangements. In 2005, the singer began cooperation with the ARS Records label, which was headed by Igor Krutoy… He took Gagarin under his “wing”. The future star changed her image: she dyed her hair dark brown and made a cascade haircut. In the same year, Polina Gagarina was sent to perform at the “New Wave” in Jurmala. She performed the song “Lullaby”, which became her first hit. Polina took third place in the competition.

In 2007, Polina Gagarina recorded her debut album “Ask from the Clouds”, which included the already famous songs “Lullaby”, “I will never forgive you” and “I am yours”. She also recorded the duet “Who, Why?” with Alena Dubtsova. The girls took a plate of the MUZ-TV award in 2011. Clips for songs by Polina Gagarina were shown on music TV channels, but in those years the singer did not become a Russian star of the first magnitude.

The singer dyed her hair blonde and cut her hair, went to festivals, won music awards. The brightest hits from 2011 to 2015 – “The play is over” and “No.” Polina Gagarina also recorded the soundtrack for the film “Battle for Sevastopol”: the singer performed a cover of the song “Cuckoo” by the group “Kino”.

All-Russian recognition came to the singer after participating in “Eurovision“In 2015. Polina Gagarina sang the song A Million Voices and won second place. After participating in the competition, the singer took a new round in her career. She returned from Vienna as a superstar. Now Gagarina is one of the most popular and highly paid singers. Of Russia… She is a mentor on the TV show “Voice“, Is an ambassador of major brands, on her page in Instagram signed by 8.5 million people. Gagarina is in the TOP-10 of the most successful stars of Russian show business under 40, according to Forbes.

Katy Perry

The world star began her musical career with Christian music. She grew up in a religious family and sang in the church choir. It was there that she was noticed by rock musicians who offered to work on developing her songwriting skills. Katy Perry graduated from high school in 1999 and decided not to continue her education in order to come to grips with a career in the music industry. The future singer moved to Nashville, Tennessee, where she took vocal lessons and studied guitar with country musicians.

In the early 2000s, Katy Perry signed her first contract with the Christian record company Red Hill Records. In those years, she sang under her real name – Katie Hudson. In 2001, the singer released her debut album, from which two singles were released – Trust In Me and Search Me. Perry’s record received accolades from critics, but it did not become successful, because the label did not promote it and went bankrupt shortly after the record was released.

After the flop, Katy Perry moved to Los Angeles, where she began working with Island Records. In 2004, the singer met the group The Matrix. The musicians planned to record a joint album, but it never came out. In the same year, the young artist was noticed by the authoritative music magazine Blender, who called her “The Next Big Thing!” (translated from English – “The next big thing” – Ed.). In 2005, Katy Perry recorded the song Simple as the soundtrack for the movie “Mascot Jeans”. She also appeared in the video for the song Cupid’s Chokehold by Gym Class Heroes. She met with the lead singer of the band Travis McCoy.

In 2007, Katy Perry was nominated for Virgin Records. The producers were looking for young talent to turn it into an internationally successful global project. A year later, the already famous album of the singer One of the Boys was released. Perry burst into show business with the hits I Kissed a Girl and Hot n Cold. Although the advertising campaign, which was launched a year before the release of the record, began with the song Ur So Gay. The singer was accused of homophobia, but the resonance in society was the goal of producers Katy Perry.

After the release of the hit I Kissed a Girl, the singer became a star. The song remained at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks. Also, for a long time it did not leave the world TOP charts. The song earned her several MTV Video Music Awards nominations in 2008, but lost to Britney Spears and Tokio Hotel. A year later, Katy Perry became a Grammy nominee, but she was bypassed there as well. Adele became the winner in the category “Best Female Pop Vocal Performance”.

Despite the setbacks at music awards in the early years of her popularity, Katy Perry became one of the highest paid female artists in the world. She went from being a church choir girl to a superstar. Forbes magazine estimates the singer’s fortune at $ 38.5 million. Perry makes $ 25 million a season working as a judge on the American Idol TV show.

Singer Zivert

At the beginning of its journey Julia Sievert I wanted to become a fashion designer and even entered the university as a fashion designer. But the girl had to leave the university due to problems with paying for education. Putting aside the dream of connecting her life with the world of fashion, the girl got a job as a florist, but gave up this profession too. Her next job was “Aeroflot“, Where Julia worked as a flight attendant. She managed to build a successful career at the airline. But she got tired of the sky over time. Zivert decided to devote herself to dancing.

After her dance group broke up, Julia realized that it was time to realize her old dream – singing. The girl dreamed about the stage since childhood: in one of the interviews she admitted that she often arranged home concerts. In order to start her singing career, Zivert developed her own style and took vocal lessons. In 2016, the future star took part in the All-Russian vocal competition, where she won first place. A year later, Zivert recorded the song “Chuck” and filmed a video for her, which she published on Youtube… The singer’s debut music video has received 3.8 million views.











In 2018, Zivert released the single “Anesthesia”. But real all-Russian success came to her in 2019 after the releases of the singles Life and Credo. The singer woke up famous, and her music “sounded” from all the irons. The song Life was searched most often on the Shazam app in Russia. More than 100 million people watched the video for the song “I Want More”. In the same year, Zivert’s debut album, Vinyl # 1, was released.

In 2020, Forbes magazine ranked Zivert 15th among the 40 most successful stars of show business and sports in Russia. She earned $ 3.1 million over the past year. The singer has advertising contracts with MAC, Reebok and Pepsi.

Svetlana Loboda

Career Loboda didn’t start with “VIA Gra“, And from the group” Cappuccino “. Also in those years, she performed for some time under the creative pseudonym Alicia Gorn, posing as a singer from Great Britain… Despite the fact that the group was successful, Svetlana decided to leave the project and go on a free voyage. In 2003, the future star played in the musical Equator at the Kiev Operetta Theater. Svetlana Loboda played the main role of Mirana and recorded the song “Black Angel” for the project. Thanks to her participation in the musical, they started talking about the singer as a rising star.

At the end of 2003, Svetlana Loboda created her own group “Ketch”. The collective performed in bars and clubs. At one of these performances, the singer noticed Konstantin Meladze and invited me to the casting at VIA Gro. Then the producers were looking for a girl instead Anna Sedokova… The singer could be seen in the video for the song “Biology” together with Vera Brezhneva and Nadezhda Granovskaya… But five months later, Loboda left the group.

After leaving “VIA Gra” Loboda took up a solo career. In 2005, the singer recorded her first solo album “You Won’t Forget”. Svetlana Loboda toured Ukraine and even went on a tour to Japan… She recorded new songs, shot videos, participated in TV shows, but her popularity did not go beyond the borders of her native country. In 2009, she passed the selection and went to Moscow for Eurovision with the song Be My Valentine! Loboda’s song was criticized. The singer’s performance was named “Ruslana with a Hangover” – the winner of the competition from Ukraine in 2004. The singer took 12th place, and the composition was recognized as an informal one.

In 2011, the singer met her future producer Natella Krapivina, the daughter of an influential businessman Vagif Aliyev. Colleagues met at the birthday party of a mutual friend. Krapivina made Loboda her protege and turned him into a star. First, success came in Ukraine, and after the release of the hits “To hell with love” and “Your eyes”, the entire post-Soviet space started talking about Svetlana Loboda. In 2017, the artist released the third and first album in almost ten years – H2LO. This time, critics received Loboda’s work with warmth, saying that every song from the disc could become a hit.

Now Loboda is one of the most successful and expensive stars of show business in Russia and Ukraine. Her performance at a private event costs about 100 thousand euros, and tickets for concerts fly like hotcakes.

Singer Sia

The future music chart star began her career with the group Crisp in 1996. The band released two successful music albums, but Sia soon left. She moved from Adelaide to London to pursue a solo career. In the UK, the singer has performed with the electronic duo Zero 7 and the group Jamiroquai. Sia sang as a guest vocalist.

In 2000, Sia signed a contract with a subsidiary label Sony Music, and recorded the album Healing Is Difficult. In those days, she sang in the style of rhythm and blues and jazz. The single Taken for Granted peaked at number 10 on the UK Singles Chart. The aspiring singer was compared to Nelly Furtado, but Sia changed labels due to a conflict: she moved to a subsidiary record company Universal Music.

Thanks to a contract with Universal, she recorded another album. The song Where I Belong was supposed to be the soundtrack for the movie “Spider-Man 2”, but due to another scandal with the new label, this did not happen. After that, the singer released several more albums, but they were not successful due to poor promotion. Nevertheless, she was heard in USA. She was invited to television, where she performed covers of popular songs. Sia also continued to collaborate with the duo Zero 7.

Besides the solo artist, Sia is known as a songwriter. Her most popular creation is Diamonds for singer Rihanna… In 2012, she stated on her page in Twitter, which temporarily suspends musical activity. But a year later, Sia recorded the Kill and Run soundtrack for The Great Gatsby. During the “break” she managed to write songs for Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera. Already in September, her own hit Elastic Heart was released, which made a splash on music channels and radio. Sia has finally woken up to be a star. She wrote it with singer The Weeknd. The composition became the soundtrack for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

In addition to a successful solo career after the release of Elastic Heart, Sia continued to write songs for her colleagues: she left her mark on the works of Beyoncé and Eminem. Soon, another hit of the singer was released – Chandelier, the video for which gained 2.3 billion views on YouTube. Sia did not appear in the videos. Instead, you can see girls in wigs – white and black. By the way, it was the platinum square with thick bangs that became the singer’s signature style.

Sia achieved worldwide recognition late. At the time of the release of the first hit, she was already 38 years old. But age did not stop the singer from releasing hit after hit and touring around the world.