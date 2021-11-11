Who dresses the singer Rihanna | Vogue Russia

Rihanna and her new boyfriend, A $ AP Rocky, are enjoying the candy bouquets period and are together all the time. The other day, the singer was spotted on her way to a date in New York. And she looked very fashionable: Rihanna chose a Bottega Veneta leather shirt and raincoat, Attico pumps, and threw a 1997 Saint Laurent vintage fur coat over her shoulders. Let’s not forget about her favorite “don’t recognize me” attribute – the R13 baseball cap. It turned out to be a real mix of casual and glamor, in which the singer looks well, very organic. Sure Rocky appreciated it too.

Rihanna in New York

Such rare items as a vintage Saint Laurent fur coat are always selected for her by a close friend and part-time stylist of the singer Nini Nguyen. It was she who taught Rihanna to masterfully combine vintage and the latest innovations. With a snap of her fingers, she finds both limited edition Louis Vuitton bags and rare Nike Force sneakers.

Nini is originally from Vietnam but has been living in Texas for many years. Her fashion career began as a consultant at Neiman Marcus and Banana Republic stores, and then she was invited to collaborate with Oscar de la Renta and Barneys as a stylist. When she was 27, she launched her own clothing line. Still, she didn’t like the path of a designer. In parallel, she developed the Nini Style blog, where she published her looks and fashion tips.

Nini herself is very fond of mixing clothes of expensive brands with things of democratic brands. And he always teaches this to subscribers: “The main rule – do not be afraid to experiment. Play on contrasts. ”

Nini’s style is elegance and femininity, but at the same time chic and a touch of brutality. Which is very close in spirit to Rihanna. So it’s not surprising that they have been friends for over ten years, and Nini always helps the singer with shopping. By the way, more than 72 thousand subscribers follow Nini’s style on Instagram. Nini shares new looks every day, tells how to combine Bottega Veneta sandals, where to buy fashion rings and home furnishings. But most of all we love to watch the images of her daughters. The case when mom teaches style from the cradle.