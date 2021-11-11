why Megan Fox and Madonna’s selfies look strange

Megan Fox, 2007/2021 (Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images; @meganfox)

The vast majority of stars at least once, but resorted to plastic surgery. Someone – rarely, but aptly (“one-time action”), someone – often, but imperceptibly (the so-called beautification), and someone changed their face so much that at first they turned into an ideal model of a person, and then … stopped to be similar to himself and to the model he created. We asked beauty experts what happened to the stars that fans are no longer recognizing.

A striking example of obvious changes is Megan Fox’s appearance. Her longtime fans often complain that their favorite actress has changed too much, and her face, instead of being friendly, has become cold and angry.

Photo: @meganfox

Meghan has always looked great, but her appearance was not very memorable and generally quite standard. A rounded oval of the face, a nose too wide for Hollywood standards, soft cheekbones …

Photo by Evan Agostini / Getty Images

By the height of her career, Fox had done a tremendous amount of work on her appearance, in which she was helped by a variety of professionals. Her face of 2007 (when “Transformers” came out) is a kind of case of how perfect you can become if you connect a team of plastic surgeons and cosmetologists.

Photo by Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

What led to the change in appearance of Megan Fox?

Otari Gogiberidze, leading plastic surgeon and founder of the Vremya krasoty clinic

But that was over 10 years ago. And although today Megan can still be called dazzling, there are changes: a “frozen” expression and a displeased, “evil” look.

“At one time, the actress approached the change in appearance in a complex way. It can be seen that rhinoplasty was performed: the tip of the nose is narrowed, shortened and slightly raised. The dorsum of the nose has also been corrected. With the help of fillers, the volume of the upper and lower lips was changed (increased). To date, age-related changes are obvious, for the correction of which fillers based on hyaluronic acid were used. Moreover, they were used in large quantities. These injections have accentuated the cheekbones and chin area. All the manipulations were done very correctly, ”comments Megan Otari Gogiberidze’s appearance.

Veronika Korshikova, dermatologist, cosmetologist, specialist at the Sacre clinic (St. Petersburg)

Cosmetologist Veronika Korshikova agrees that from the point of view of aesthetic medicine, Megan looks great. But there are several things that spoil the picture. “I carefully examined the latest photos of the actress on Instagram. The first thing that attracts attention: Megan has a very distant gaze and a “mask-like” face without any pronounced facial expressions. In general, the girl in her 35 years old looks great, but her cold, immobilized beauty involuntarily causes dissonance. It seems that she just physically cannot smile. Perhaps this is due to the fact that the actress is fond of botulinum toxin injections, and such a “pacified” facial expressions are the most comfortable for her at the moment. “

Photo: @meganfox

What to do to avoid this effect? Veronica recommends not exceeding the dosage of Botox so that muscle mobility is partially preserved. This will make the face look less “masked”. Important: Botox has a dose-dependent effect. If we enter fewer units, the effect of the correction will be shorter. But this is not a big deal, since repeated injections are usually given after three to four weeks.

What happened to Madonna besides filters?

Madonna always carefully monitored her face and figure. Unsurprisingly, the diva has always been in great shape. But the latest photos of the singer in her personal account raise the question – has she overdid it too much?

Photo: @madonna

Dr. Gogiberidze appreciated the complex of means that Madonna used to improve her appearance: “In the singer, we also see the result of an integrated approach aimed at correcting serious age-related changes. Madonna is already 62 years old – it is obvious that both volumetric contouring work with fillers and serious surgery were carried out. Namely – a circular facelift. Lift of the lower third of the face removed small “flews” (they can be seen in several photographs). The middle zone of the face is also tightened, in particular the cheekbones. I think the endoscopic technique was applied here. In photographs of different years, we see a more “sagging” or more “tucked up” face (especially the cheeks), a sharper oval.

Photo: @injectorbunny

I do not see any changes in the area of ​​the nose, but the eyes, most likely, have undergone upper and lower blepharoplasty. The area under the chin and neck have also been corrected – they undergo a platysmoplasty operation. Considering the singer’s age, I can say that all the surgeries performed were successful. Madonna has clearer, more pronounced facial contours and formally there are no signs of aging. “

Photo: @madonna

Veronika Korshikova is also sure that Madonna should not let age-related changes take their course. “Women do not owe anything to anyone, and we will not hang templates and stereotypes that at 60 you need to go to the kitchen to sculpt dumplings and knit socks for your grandchildren.”

The beautician drew attention to the changed figure of the singer. “The video from a concert in a nightclub, where Madonna dances on a bar counter, made a real sensation. The singer, who has always been a big fan of sports, clearly recovered, but in my opinion, this was done on purpose. Thinness only up to a certain age looks harmonious and aesthetically pleasing, and over the years it only emphasizes all age-related changes, especially on the hands. The extra pounds of Madonna are just a little trick to look young and have more juicy and attractive body contours. However, it is important to remember that even weight gain should be in moderation. “

How to look no worse than Madonna with age

Photo by Evan Agostini / Getty Images

Hold the weight … Unfortunately, the majority of women living in Russia have a deformation-edematous type of aging. Extra pounds immediately become noticeable on the face: these are heavy cheeks, a swollen oval, a tendency to puffiness. With such input data, the person immediately takes on an overweight appearance, as soon as the person gets better.

… No beauty injections will save you from age-related muscle laxity. It is worth taking an example from Madonna: she can gain weight at 50, and at 60, and at 70 years old – the singer has strong muscles of a professional dancer. Warm up … Stimulate blood circulation and perform lymphatic drainage procedures in the face area so that edema does not accumulate, which aggravates aging and causes fibrotic changes in facial tissues. Injection of fillers into tissues prone to edema can only aggravate the situation!

… Stimulate blood circulation and perform lymphatic drainage procedures in the face area so that edema does not accumulate, which aggravates aging and causes fibrotic changes in facial tissues. Injection of fillers into tissues prone to edema can only aggravate the situation! Protect your skin from the sun… Madonna, for example, puts a very thick layer of sunscreen on her face, and her arms and legs are always covered from ultraviolet radiation. This way you can stop the appearance of pigmentation – and it is she who is one of the first markers of aging.

Otari Gogiberidze recommends that you consult a dermatocosmetologist in time and carry out preventive work to prevent sudden changes in appearance. A good cosmetologist will always point out that he is powerless in the fight against some factors, and will refer you to a surgeon. In aesthetic surgery, each patient must be treated individually. Someone needs serious surgery – circular lifting, SMAS lifting, platysmoplasty, endoscopic lifting of eyebrows and forehead, midface. And for some, small endoscopic interventions are enough: temporal or temporal lifting, upper and lower blepharoplasty, mid-zone tightening.

The main thing is to be able to stop in time and think seriously before choosing: your own individuality or the formal absence of age-related changes?