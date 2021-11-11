why we owe an apology to Meghan Markle

After the release of the film, the singer’s fans took up arms against Justin Timberlake. Spears dated him for four years, broke up in 2001 – and from that moment the singer’s rise began and, as it now seems, Britney’s fall. Spears was accused of parting: she was condemned for alleged treason, she was hounded – punished for disagreeing with the image built in the heads of the audience. And Timberlake, based on their story, shot a super successful video, Cry Me a River. Yes, and the details of their relationship, without hesitation once again “walk” on the ex-girlfriend, willingly shared – his career, these details only helped.

In 2021, Timberlake apologized to Britney – and to Janet Jackson, who also got hurt because of Justin’s actions – apologized. Admitted that he unconsciously “benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism” – and instead of supporting Spears, he pushed her into a breakdown. But it would be worth apologizing to the singer not only for him – for everyone who relished the details of this breakdown of her for many years, and today, as if forgetting about it, easily puts the hashtag #FreeBritney.