Wild at heart and eggs – Weekend – Kommersant

“Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts”, an English-language film by the cult Japanese thrashmaker and poet Shion Sono, with Nicolas Cage as the Hero saving the Governor’s granddaughter from the clutches of terrible zombies, is being released. Sono and Cage’s post-apocalyptic samurai western (exactly like that) – a must-see game

A border town called Samurai City. It is inhabited, as the name implies, by samurai and geisha, ruled by an imposing middle-aged Governor. His beloved granddaughter Bernice has disappeared, and he pulls the legendary bank robber out of prison to find a girl. The hero has no name, his name is simply Hero. Just in case, the Hero is dressed in a black leather suit, which cannot be removed without a key. In five days, the suit will explode, so Bernice must be found as soon as possible, and if the Hero decides to have fun with her, he will tear off his eggs with an explosion. The hero goes to the cursed lands, where zombies live, which do not let anyone out of the Land of Ghosts. But he also has ghosts of his own – everywhere he sees a little boy killed during the last raid.

The hero is played by Nicolas Cage, and from the moment he appeared on the screen, the plot – or rather, his absence – no longer interests anyone.

In the 2000s, it seemed that Cage was simply one of the worst actors in the world: he makes faces, moves unnaturally, yells a lot and plays passion, horror and tragedy with the same face of a sneezing Chihuahua. In fact, he just didn’t have a suitable universe. Now – after the outlandish “Mandy” of Panos Kosmatos, the Lovecraft horror “Color from Other Worlds” by Richard Stanley and “Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts” – she is.

Post-apocalyptic samurai western with “atheists-sodomites”, the living dead, “burned out in a nuclear hell”, geisha who escaped from the city of tolerance, and a Hero in a black leather suit with explosives around his neck, arms and testicles (explosives burn red to nobody forgot about it) – the perfect world for Nicolas Cage. The actor brilliantly fulfills the instruction from the anecdote: “You don’t do anything, just go back and forth.” He walks. Sometimes it falls, but then it gets up anyway.

This theater of one mad actor resembles a circus performance with a bloody clown who is in the arena all evening. The film breaks up into separate hallucinatory episodes – here the Hero appears in front of the Governor and his gang in one loincloth. When he takes off the bandage, the audience, having looked around, sing a song about grandfather’s clock, which “was so big that it had to be put on the floor.”

Here is a Hero, hung with explosives, decides to maintain self-respect and abandon the Governor’s car. He rushes to the children’s bike, perches on it and, grinning furiously, drives off towards hell. The samurai freeze in shock. Then one of them says what each viewer feels at this moment: “How cool he is!”

Middle-aged, slightly swollen, balding. On a bicycle not in height, in the film not in size, in blood not knee-deep. The hero does not have special skills, not too smart, not too stupid – Cage, as always, plays an ordinary person, an ordinary person, a guy from a nearby cauldron in hell. The rest of the actors try to scream and squeeze like Cage, but they get worse.

Japanese poet and gonzo director Shion Sono has been filming absolutely insane and dissimilar films for more than thirty years – from the social horror “Suicide Club” to the drama about the Fukushima disaster “Land of Hope” and the gangsta rap musical “The Tokyo Clan” … Ten years ago, he already tried to start a Hollywood project, but something fell through, so “Prisoners” is Sono’s English-language debut. Here he quotes everything he can reach, from Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa to Mad Max and his beloved Escape from Los Angeles.

Sono says he sees his films as songs; well, then “Prisoners” is a heroic ballad, where from the second verse the words disappear and simply “la-la, la-la” begins. The script looks like bloody scraps of other films. Instead of Sophia Boutella (Noe’s Ecstasy, Star Trek: Infinity), a dummy or a combat robot could be played in the main female role: she mostly looks and is silent, sometimes jumps up and fights. Decorations and costumes are more interesting than heroes, and screams are more interesting than silence. True, in the role of the Psychopath, the Hero’s accomplice, Nick Cassavetes is the son of the great director John Cassavetes and actress Gina Rowlands, the author of the drama “She is So Beautiful” and the most sentimental film of all times and peoples “The Diary of Remembrance.” His appearance makes the universe of “Prisoners” even crazier, but does not add anything to the plot.

And all this is completely unimportant, because in the center of this world is Nicolas Cage. He looks best in thrash and frenzy, and Sono is the best at shooting thrash and frenzy. They found each other – and if they found someone else to make the script a little smarter or even crazier, Prisoners could be a great movie. But they turned out to be just a wild film, about which Nicolas Cage honestly warned the audience even before the release of “The Prisoners”, calling him “the wildest” in his life.

This is true. Wild with heart and eggs. If it seemed that in “Mandy” Cage reached the heights of the game, now it is clear that there are no heights. It is an abyss, and it falls, falls. How cool he is!

