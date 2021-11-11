Will Smith admits he thought about killing his father

Will Smith’s memoir will see the light of day on November 9. In Will, the actor reveals family secrets and recounts childhood traumas. Most of the memoirs are devoted to a difficult relationship with his father, Willard Smith.

“My father was cruel, but he never missed a single play, play or rehearsal of mine. He was an alcoholic, but he came sober to every premiere of every film of mine. He listened to every record, came to every studio. A man obsessed with perfectionism terrorized my family and at the same time provided for it, ”the actor writes.

In an excerpt from the book, which is at the disposal of People, it is said that Willard Smith beat his wife Caroline in front of the children. One of those moments defined the kind of person Will became.

“Since then, in everything I did, there was a latent desire to apologize to my mother for my inaction at that moment. For letting her down. For not being able to intercede for her before her father, ”admits Smith.

The actor’s parents broke up when he was 13 years old, and divorced only in 2000. Years later, when Willard had cancer, Smith was courting him.

“Once I was leading my father from the bedroom to the bathroom. At that moment, I remembered that as a child I promised myself that one day I would avenge his mother. I stopped next to the stairs and thought about the fact that now I could push my father off her – and everything would be over. Decades of pain, anger and disappointment flashed through my head, and then I took my father to the restroom, ”the actor writes.