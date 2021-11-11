Will Smith, rapper Pee Diddy and basketball player Kevin Durant invested in electric boats

Actor Will Smith, rapper Sean Combs aka Pi Diddy, and basketball player Kevin Durant have become investors in Arc Boats, an electric boat startup. This was reported by TechCrunch.

The company was founded just ten months ago in collaboration with the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. She plans to produce a limited edition of boats for 300 thousand dollars, which will run exclusively on electricity.

The project attracted celebrity investors and received funding from Smith’s Dreamers VC, Durant’s Thirty Five Ventures (also owned by Rich Kleiman) and Combs Enterprises.

Arc CEO Mitch Lee said the company’s capital increased by $ 7 million in this way. Lowercarbon Capital and Abstract Ventures also acted as investors at the initial stage.

In total, Arc Boats employs a little more than ten people. Many of them have worked at SpaceX for a long time, including co-founder Ryan Cook, who was a former engineer at Elon Musk’s space company.

Among the goals of the startup is to bring to the market electric floating craft of various prices and release batteries for them. Arc Boats are confident that their boats and ships will be quieter, faster, more reliable and cheaper to maintain than their counterparts.

At the moment, the startup has already developed a prototype of Arc One. It is a 24-foot 475 horsepower aluminum boat. Arc One can last three to five hours on a single charge.

The company intends to produce no more than 25 of these boats. “We don’t plan on making many of these boats, but they will set the tone for what an electric boat can be in this market,” Lee said.

So far, according to him, the project is not aesthetically finished. However, serial production of the Arc One is due to begin next month, with the first deliveries to customers scheduled for early 2022.