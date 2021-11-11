Xi Jinping warned against reviving the Cold War mentality :: Politics :: RBK

Countries should make every effort to ensure that current tensions in the Indo-Pacific region do not lead to a relapse into the Cold War mentality. Chinese President Xi Jinping said this at a meeting of the leaders of the economies of the APEC forum, reports AP.

According to him, attempts to draw borders in the region along ideological or geopolitical lines will fail. “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not fall back into confrontation and division of the Cold War era,” he said.

The head of China also stressed that the region should ensure the stable operation of supply lines and continue to liberalize trade and investment. “China will remain firm in promoting reform and opening up to boost economic development,” Xi Jinping added.

The latest Chinese warning: how the threat of war between the PRC and Taiwan is growing



On November 6, China officially protested the United States over the publication of the Pentagon report, which refers to the build-up of China’s nuclear forces. A spokesman for the PRC Ministry of Defense added that the United States in recent years “has accelerated the development of the armed forces in the nuclear, space, cybernetic spheres, hypersonic technologies and other areas.”