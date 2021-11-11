Yorgos Lanthimos will film the new “Frankenstein” with Emma Stone – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Greek director and screenwriter Yorgos Lanthimos (Fang, Favorite, Lobster) has a quirky new project.

According to / Film, the four-time winner of the Cannes IFF will tackle Poor Things, a female version of Frankenstein.

Starring Emma Stone. She will play the unbalanced and emancipated lady Bella Baxter, that very female version of Frankenstein’s monster, a person of a difficult disposition and an opponent of patriarchy. Who committed suicide, fleeing from her despot husband, but was resurrected. In this case, Bella’s brain was replaced with the brain of the baby she was carrying.

Next – leapfrog exotic adventures, including, for example, a visit to Odessa.

The script – based on the 1992 novel of the same name by the Scotsman Alasder Gray (published in Russian) – was written by Lantimos and Oscar nominee Tony McNamara (“The Favorites”, “The Great”).

Filming is due to begin in the fall of 2021. Premiere – not earlier than 2022.

