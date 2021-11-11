https://ria.ru/20211111/zakharova-1758641011.html

Zakharova announced the “reincarnation of fascism” in Latvia

Zakharova announced the “reincarnation of fascism” in Latvia

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, commenting on the ban on the use of St. George’s ribbon at public events in Latvia, said that in this country one can observe the successive reincarnation of fascism. In this country, we are witnessing the successive reincarnation of fascism: the prohibition of the symbolism of fighters against fascist criminals and at the same time the legalization of the processions of the Waffen SS veterans, “Zakharova wrote in Telegram. … “Does this mean that now veterans living in Latvia cannot wear it even on holidays?” – added Zakharova. Every year on May 9, hundreds of thousands of people gather at the monument to the Liberators of Riga to celebrate Victory Day. Many come with St. George ribbons. The action “St. George Ribbon” is dedicated to the celebration of the Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War. The idea of ​​the action arose in 2005 at the RIA Novosti agency, which is now part of the Rossiya Segodnya MIA. At the same time, the first action took place, and since then it has become a tradition to tie a ribbon on the eve of May 9th, while in Latvia every year processions of SS legionnaires, an organization recognized as criminal by the Nuremberg Tribunal, are held. They publicly demonstrate the awards and symbols of the Nazis, deputies and officials participate in them. These processions are condemned in every possible way by many countries, including Russia.

