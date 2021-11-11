https://ria.ru/20211111/samolety-1758668682.html

Zampostpreda commented on the flight of the Russian Aerospace Forces over the territory of Belarus

UN, 11 Nov – RIA Novosti. The flights of Russian military aircraft over Belarus are a reaction to the buildup of the military presence on the Polish-Belarusian border, Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, told reporters. sees it through such a prism, they forget to say that this is a response to the build-up of the military presence on the Polish-Belarusian border. ” we have to react, “he said. According to him, these are just reconnaissance flights, nothing more. “We are not violating anything,” Polyansky added.

