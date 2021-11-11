https://ria.ru/20211111/samolety-1758668682.html
Zampostpreda commented on the flight of the Russian Aerospace Forces over the territory of Belarus
Zampostpreda commented on the flight of the Russian Aerospace Forces over the territory of Belarus – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
Zampostpreda commented on the flight of the Russian Aerospace Forces over the territory of Belarus
The flights of Russian military aircraft over Belarus are a reaction to the buildup of the military presence on the Polish-Belarusian border, he told reporters … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
2021-11-11T23: 32
2021-11-11T23: 32
2021-11-11T23: 48
UN
Belarus
aerospace forces of russia
Russia
odkb
Dmitry Polyansky
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/rsport/78177/33/781773314_0:146:3120:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_9cdf87daa19fd1e1c89b11552ee2c917.jpg
UN, 11 Nov – RIA Novosti. The flights of Russian military aircraft over Belarus are a reaction to the buildup of the military presence on the Polish-Belarusian border, Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, told reporters. sees it through such a prism, they forget to say that this is a response to the build-up of the military presence on the Polish-Belarusian border. ” we have to react, “he said. According to him, these are just reconnaissance flights, nothing more. “We are not violating anything,” Polyansky added.
https://ria.ru/20211111/gotovnost-1758661891.html
Belarus
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/rsport/78177/33/781773314_196-0:2923:2045_1920x0_80_0_0_b0727eca5d8223a2ccc67a5d2da2b78f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
un, belarus, aerospace forces of russia, russia, odkb, dmitry polyansky
Zampostpreda commented on the flight of the Russian Aerospace Forces over the territory of Belarus