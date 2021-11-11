Zhirinovsky demanded 10 million rubles from Rain because of the words of journalist Davletgildeev

LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky has sued the Dozhd TV channel and journalist Renat Davletgildeev because he accused the politician of sexual harassment. The lawsuit was filed with the Ostankino District Court of Moscow, the document is at the disposal of Dozhd. Zhirinovsky demanded that Dozhd and Davletgildeev pay 10 million rubles each.

Photo: State Duma

Zhirinovsky’s claims are related to Davletgildeev’s post, which the journalist published in March 2018. As stated in the lawsuit of the State Duma deputy, the journalist disseminated unreliable, discrediting the honor, dignity and business reputation of the politician, writing: “I never hid the story about how, after the final of the Miss Russia contest, which was conducted by Rustam Tariko in Gostiny Dvor, I was held by the hands Zhirinovsky’s assistants tried to take him out of the building and take him to the corporate sauna of the Liberal Democratic Party, while he himself, while giving a short interview, pawed his ass so that his hands were shaking with a dictaphone “(quote from the statement of claim).

As Zhirinovsky notes in the lawsuit, Davletgildeev repeated his accusations later on the air of Dozhd.

In addition, the lawsuit states that on September 15, 2020, Dozhd “continued to spread information discrediting the plaintiff.” In this case, Zhirinovsky’s claims are related to the broadcast of the Hard Day’s Night program, during which journalist Olga Churakova * asked Zhirinovsky about the harassment of Davletgildeev and referred to “news two years ago.”

According to Zhirinovsky, the information disseminated by the defendants “does not correspond to reality, raises doubts about the moral, ethical and moral qualities of the plaintiff, which undoubtedly tarnishes the honor, dignity and business reputation of the plaintiff.”

The politician demanded that Davletgildeev’s words be recognized as untrue, discrediting the honor, dignity and business reputation of Zhirinovsky, obliged Dozhd and Davletgildeev to publish a refutation, and also to recover from the TV channel and the journalist 10 million rubles in compensation for moral damage.

* By the decision of the Ministry of Justice of Russia Olga Churakova is included in the register of mass media performing the functions of a “foreign agent”