11 stylish tips from a young Leonardo DiCaprio

Advice: young DiCaprio loves DIY accessories. This handmade necklace and tan leather belt work wonders for the actor’s layered look. Find trousers that resemble sailors’ uniforms, a knitted cardigan and an oversized suede shirt for a stylish look.

9. Festive necklace

Year: 1994

Barry king

Advice: beads, beads and more beads: if you want to emulate Leo from the 1990s, this is exactly what you need. Plus, look no further than this stand-up collar shirt – a lightweight, elegant and impressive detail underneath the oversized garment.

10.The biggest trend of 2020 he introduced 20 years ago

Year: 1993

Ron Galella, Ltd.

Advice: every major male designer – from Prada and Celine to Berluti and Saint Laurent – wants you to wear a Denzel Washington-style leather jacket (and we strongly support that). The fact is that Leonardo DiCaprio took this model into circulation long before Denzel.

11. Leave the tie

Year: 1994

Frank trapper

Advice: of course, going out without a tie is not a problem now. But in the 1990s, wearing a business suit without this accessory was a rather controversial decision. Leo wasn’t worried about that.

The material was first published on the site British GQ.

