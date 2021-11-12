11 stylish tips from a young Leonardo DiCaprio

Advice: young DiCaprio loves DIY accessories. This handmade necklace and tan leather belt work wonders for the actor’s layered look. Find trousers that resemble sailors’ uniforms, a knitted cardigan and an oversized suede shirt for a stylish look.
9. Festive necklace
Year: 1994
Advice: beads, beads and more beads: if you want to emulate Leo from the 1990s, this is exactly what you need. Plus, look no further than this stand-up collar shirt – a lightweight, elegant and impressive detail underneath the oversized garment.
10.The biggest trend of 2020 he introduced 20 years ago
Year: 1993
Advice: every major male designer – from Prada and Celine to Berluti and Saint Laurent – wants you to wear a Denzel Washington-style leather jacket (and we strongly support that). The fact is that Leonardo DiCaprio took this model into circulation long before Denzel.
11. Leave the tie
Year: 1994
Advice: of course, going out without a tie is not a problem now. But in the 1990s, wearing a business suit without this accessory was a rather controversial decision. Leo wasn’t worried about that.
The material was first published on the site British GQ.
