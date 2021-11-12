20 cute facts about the movie “You’ve Got Mail” (1998)

A classic romantic comedy directed by Nora Efron, in which Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan play bitter rivals (Kathleen owns a small children’s bookstore, and Joe owns a chain of huge Fox and Sons bookstores), which start a penpal romance on the Internet. Hate in real life. Love on the Internet. What will come of this?

1. The original source of this story, the 1937 play Illatszertár by Hungarian writer Miklos Laszlo, has been adapted into many other films and plays. The first film adaptation was The Little Shop Around the Corner (1940), starring Margaret Sullavan and James Stewart. The film is about two employees of a leather goods store in Budapest. Other sources of film inspiration were In the Good Old Summer Time (1949), which takes place in a record store, and She Loves Me, a 1963 stage adaptation that brought the action back to the perfume shop, the setting of the original Hungarian play. In each case, the main characters cannot stand each other at work, while they unknowingly fall in love with each other by mail, like anonymous pen pals.

2. Filming took place primarily on the Upper West Side of New York.

3. All emails of Joe and Kathleen were posted on the official website of the film, which is by Warner Bros. kept active.

4. This is the third time Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks have starred together, the previous two being Joe vs. the Volcano (1990) and Sleepless in Seattle (1993). Of the three films in which Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan play the main roles, this is the only one where they first dislike each other and then fall in love.

5. The scenes with the children’s bookstore in the film were filmed at Maya Shapers’ cheese and antique store on 106th West 69th Street. The filmmakers wanted to use this particular antique shop because it had the quirky, homey vibe that they wanted to create. They sent the owner of an antique store on vacation for several weeks, and while she was away, they turned the store into a children’s bookstore. After filming ended, they returned everything to their places, and the store became antique again.

6. Nora Efron arranged for Meg Ryan and Heather Burns to work in a real New York bookstore to prepare for filming. It was Books of Wonder in Manhattan, and it took about a week to run.

7. The location of the Fox Books store in the film coincides with the location of the real-life Barnes & Noble store at the corner of Broadway and 83rd Street on the Upper West Side. Barnes & Noble drew considerable opposition from neighbors when it opened in the early 1990s, as many feared it would oust the local bookseller Shakespeare & Co. on 81st Street. In 1996, they closed their doors and two other stores remained open. In 2018, they announced their return to the Upper West Side, opening a store on Broadway between West 69th and 70th Streets. Ironically, large chain bookstores have been hit by online retailers that offer even lower prices and greater convenience. Barnes & Noble’s main competitor, Borders, went bankrupt in 2014. With the abandonment of huge downtown shops that have to pay prohibitive rental fees, small bookstores are re-emerging in key locations.

8.At the beginning of the film, the extra who plays the flower girl is pregnant. Later, Kathleen buys flowers from the same flower shop, and the window says “It’s a girl.”

9 Meg Ryan got her very first computer while filming

10. Kathleen, a contentious, independent spokesperson for what might be called a “for the rest” bookstore, uses a Macintosh that was outnumbered by the Windows PC at the time of filming. Joe, a spokesperson for a massive, impersonal big business bookstore, uses a Windows PC. At the time, Windows and PC manufacturers flooded the media with massive and highly successful marketing campaigns, and the average home viewer saw about thirty Windows PC commercials every night. Apple ran virtually no ads at the time. While Windows PCs were used primarily for business, the Macintosh at the time was focused on creativity, education, and children, and relied on repeat business and referral. The parallels with the movie You’ve Got Mail (1998) are quite noticeable.

11. One of Nora Efron’s trademark directorial quirks was the use of songs to emphasize plot points (one of the main elements that made her films “girly”). When Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks’ characters finally meet in person, and both know they’ve been texting each other, “Over the Rainbow” is played on the film’s soundtrack. The duo played a scene to the same song in Sleepless in Seattle (1993).

12. The film contains several literary and cinematic references to The Wizard of Oz (1939): a full shelf of Oz books on the shelf behind Kathleen as she opens the door to Jessica and Maya; the ruby ​​shoe decoration that Kathleen hangs on the tree; The Scarecrow of Oz, opened on Kathleen’s bed when Joe visits her apartment; the song “Over the Rainbow” in the closing scene.

13. Previews in New York took place in the same cinema (same building, same auditorium) where the heroes Meg Ryan and Greg Kinnear watched their film – Sony Lincoln Square 13 and IMAX Theater.

14. Joe Fox / Tom Hanks is obsessed with The Godfather (1972) and often uses dialogue from it to shape his philosophy of life. On the Godfather DVDs released as part of the Coppola restoration, Alec Baldwin claims that Tom Hanks and Rob Reiner are fans of The Godfather and host movie parties where members play drinking games and quote famous quotes during watching a movie. Quotes are often used as funny pseudo-wise answers to various strange questions in an informal game sometimes referred to as “The Godfather Tau.”

15. In the party scene, Tom Hanks’ character responds to Kathleen’s remark “This caviar is a side dish!” scoops up all the remaining caviar for himself. In Big (1988), Hanks’ character tastes caviar at a party he loathes; he spits it out and wipes his tongue with a napkin.

16. While visiting Kathleen’s bookstore, Joe Fox is interested in the first edition of The Swiss Robinson Family, which is a story about a traveler. Tom Hanks stars in Cast Away (2000), released two years later.

17. The film has its roots in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. In one scene, Joe looks at a copy of the book. The cover features a picture of Colin Firth and the other cast of the miniseries Pride and Prejudice (1995). This is the only time Tom Hanks and Firth have appeared together in the same film.

18. The film mentions Muhammad Ali. When Kathleen Kelly works at Around the Corner, she prepares for an upcoming confrontation with Fox Books, quoting Ali’s famous words: “Fly like a butterfly. It’s a pity, like a bee. “

19. Joe Fox and Kathleen Kelly used AOL software to connect to the Internet. They both were using version 4.0, which was in beta at the time of filming.

20. Joe’s online name is NY152 and Kathleen’s name is Shopgirl. When Kathleen arrives at Riverside Park to meet NY152 in person (Joe, as it turns out), it is 1 hour 52 minutes into the movie.