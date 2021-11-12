https://ria.ru/20211112/koronavirus-1758708993.html

40 123 new cases of coronavirus infection detected in Russia

The operational headquarters to combat the spread of COVID-19 reported 40,123 new cases of coronavirus infection. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The operational headquarters to combat the spread of COVID-19 reported 40 123 new cases of coronavirus infection. “Over the past day in Russia, confirmed cases of & lt; … & gt; 40 123 in 85 regions, including 3466 actively detected (8.6% ) without clinical manifestations, “the press release says. Most of them are in Moscow – 5183 (the day before – 6240), St. Petersburg – 3421 (3230) and Moscow region – 2726 (2617). At the bottom of the list, the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts – 18 each, as well as the Magadan Region – 37. 1235 patients died (1237), more than 33 thousand were discharged from hospitals. The day before, the headquarters registered 40 759 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. The growth rate was 0.45 percent. The maximum figure dates back to November 6 – 41.3 thousand. For all the time, 8 992 595 people have been infected in the country. 252,926 deaths were recorded, more than 7.7 million patients recovered. In total, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization, more than 251.2 million cases were found, and more than five million people died. The United States, India and Brazil are among the top three countries with the highest infection rates, and vaccination remains the most reliable form of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among the sick is four percent. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

