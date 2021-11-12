5 Stylish Fall 2021 Looks Like Selena Gomez’s Heroine In Murders In The Same Building

Нью-йоркская эклектика с ноткой национального декаданса.

In order to understand the series in front of you or not, sometimes just one frame is enough. On a whim, you feel the one that will definitely become your faithful companion for several long evenings. This is exactly what happened to me with the new series Murders in the Same Building. And it’s not just the fun of the detective story, the wonderful “old school” actors, or the interiors of the privileged residents of Manhattan homes. The aesthetic component is one of the main motives for viewing, both in terms of architectural design and fashion.

We suggest you take inspiration from the wardrobe of the main character of the Murders in One Building show performed by Selena Gomez, and try out 5 must-have looks for fall 2021.

Enticing maneuver

When we first meet Selena Gomez’s character, we realize that her Maddie is a confident stylish thing. Not everyone would dare to dress in a canary image without fear of demonstrating obvious obsession. However, like any other fashionista, Madeline hides the wounds of the past behind bright fashion-touches.

However, nothing can stop us from wearing a bright yellow short eco-fur coat in the fall of 2021 in a company with checkered trousers. A sunny sweater is also required, like a beanie, but it is better to choose a more soothing shade. Bright colors most often suit girls with a contrasting appearance.

Classic plot

A versatile look that makes you fall in love at first sight – a burgundy trench coat in patent leather. Madeline, even when faced with the murder of her best friend, does not forget about the duty of a Manhattan resident to dress stylishly, to look always collected and perfect. A white turtleneck and oversized hoop earrings are striking yet almost translucent additions to the cloak, which is undoubtedly the protagonist of the story.

Mexican drive

The success of the entire podcast enterprise is in jeopardy, and the progress of the investigation is moving inexorably slowly – nothing prevents Madeline from remaining a fictional idealized version of herself. A red crop sweater and light-colored skinny jeans are perfect for a relaxed fall 2021 look, perfect for hitting up at your favorite coffee shop or taking a stroll through the gloomy city.

School fun

Madeline is a millennial girl who clearly grew up on shows like Gossip Girl and later calibrated her style with Elite and 13 Reasons Why. White golf and a plaid print miniskirt are a homage to a preppy style that remains timeless and versatile despite all expectations.

The game of synonyms

Maddie’s love of trench coats is understandable. Most fashionistas are looking for new ways to read the classic trend in order to stand out from their colleagues. A tartan raincoat with contrasting piping is perfect for Fall 2021 because it can definitely take you to the top of fashionable Olympus. Or become the best among equals.