57 Primorye residents fell ill with coronavirus after being vaccinated against COVID-19 – this is less than 0.02% of the number of vaccinated – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

According to the Territorial Authority of Roszdravnadzor, in Primorye, 483,635 people completed immunization against COVID-19. Of these, 57 residents of the region officially fell ill with coronavirus. She told about this at the Committee on Social Policy and Protection of the Rights of the Legislative Assembly of the Primorsky Territory Acting head of the department Tatiana Nesterenko…

She announced these data after the question of the deputy of the Legislative Assembly of Primorye Artyom Samsonov. He noted that it would be nice to add information to the daily monitoring about how many people got sick with coronavirus, already being vaccinated. This will make it clearer. And most importantly, one of the myths will be dispelled: supposedly after vaccination, people get sick with coronavirus.

As Tatyana Nesterenko replied, Roszdravnadzor monitors the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, but the department has statistics only on those who went to the doctor after vaccination. In 2021, there were 73 such reports in Primorye. One Primorye reported anaphylactic shock, Quincke’s edema and muscle weakness. 13 people presented with symptoms that are quite common after vaccination and are considered a normal reaction of the body – weakness, chills, malaise, fever. Finally, 57 already vaccinated patients contracted coronavirus infection.

“This is less than two hundredths of a percent of all vaccinated. But there may be not entirely reliable information – not everyone applies. Therefore, a request to patients – in the presence of atypical symptoms, complaints, contact a doctor. Because then changes are made to the instructions for use of these drugs. It is also needed for statistics, ”Tatiana Nesterenko called on.

Doctors emphasize – subsequently does not mean as a result. Because a person may already be sick at the time of vaccination. It should also be borne in mind that the immune response from the vaccine is formed within several weeks, at which time one must take special care of oneself.

Note that 611,956 people received one coronavirus vaccine in Primorye. 412,854 residents of the region completed immunization – they were vaccinated twice with Sputnik V, KoviVac or EpiVacKorona. Another 70 781 Primorets were vaccinated with the one-component “Sputnik Light”.