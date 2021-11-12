8 podcasts to help you understand yourself and get better

The founder of the Brainstorm.fm podcast studio, Anya Kovaleva, has compiled a selection of eight podcasts that will help you not lose heart and continue to make your life and the lives of others a bit better, even when it’s below zero outside the window and it gets dark early.

“Get into the basket”

it podcast about Soft skills (psychologists and career consultants say that they are the most important in the 21st century: this is the ability to negotiate, and leadership, and teamwork) and self-acceptance, which you can listen to alone or with your children.

The bottom line is that healthy products are cast for delivery, and for this they need to please the jury: they sing, perform with stand-ups, rap, and also doubt themselves, find friends and fight their fears. This is an artistic podcast, so it is very similar to the usual audio stories, only with modern ideas and with the language we are used to.

Despite the fact that at first glance he seems childish and naive, he also helps adults very well.

“Beauty breakfast”

V podcast a lot about self-love, pleasant procedures, rituals and care features. Listen to it all at once or choose a season according to your request:

Firstif you want to find out about the main mistakes in leaving and listen to the experts. Second, if you lived to be thirty (substitute yours) and have not accepted yourself with all the features. Thirdif you need short instructions from dermatologists for all occasions (for example, how to care for your skin in the fall).

And in order not to wait for new releases for a whole week and find even more useful information – subscribe to telegram channel podcast.

“Thanks I’m fine”

Podcast will help you figure out if it’s time for you to seek psychological help (spoiler alert: if you think it’s time for you, then most likely it’s time for you).

Suitable if you want to know how everything works and if the psychologist will eat you at the reception. Most likely not, but to play it safe, you can conduct the session online.

And if you already know everything, it’s not scary to go, but somehow all hands do not reach – also listen. In the second season, guests share how psychotherapy has changed their lives. It inspires to make an appointment as soon as the episode finishes.