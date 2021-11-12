A database of buyers of fake certificates has appeared on the darknet

Buyers of fake coronavirus vaccination certificates got into a database compiled by unknown hackers. It contains personal information for hundreds of thousands of people. Only Moscow and the Moscow region are represented in this database of compromising evidence by half a million citizens.

According to Kommersant, some Internet resources have already started selling personal information concerning unscrupulous Russians. Since they can face criminal liability under the law, it can be assumed that the data collected by hackers will be used for blackmail.

In Telegram channels, a base of 1,000 lines costs $ 120. It contains all the information about the people who bought the fake, including passport data, phone numbers, addresses, SNILS numbers and the dates of the fake vaccination.

Experts suggest that the data was collected from sites originally conceived for large-scale extortion. The cybercriminals offered to purchase fake certificates and PCR tests on the Internet, preserving the personal data of the buyers. Now they can be blackmailed by offering to remove information from the database for money.

The purchase of a fake vaccination certificate entails criminal liability for buyers under Part 3 of Art. 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the maximum punishment for which is up to one year in prison. At the same time, the maximum imprisonment of the organizers of a criminal scheme for obtaining certificates can be up to two years, since their actions must be qualified under Part 1 of Art. 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation for the manufacture and sale of fake vaccination certificates.