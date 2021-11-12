https://ria.ru/20211112/migranty-1758706052.html

A group of migrants broke through to Poland from Belarus

At the Bruzgi checkpoint, a group of migrants broke through from Belarus to Poland, Sputnik Belarus reported.

MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. At the Bruzgi checkpoint, a group of migrants broke through from Belarus to Poland, Sputnik Belarus reported. “Refugees damaged the barbed wire fence & lt; … & gt;, the Polish police filmed everything,” the agency’s Telegram channel says. that “migrants move along the Polish defensive line.” The footage shows that the group consists of several dozen people. At the same time, the State Border Committee of Belarus said that fewer than a hundred refugees had broken through. In Warsaw, they said that the Belarusian security forces helped the migrants, but Minsk denied this information. Back in the summer, on the borders of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to break through to Western Europe increased. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the barrage wire. The Polish security forces stopped several attempts to break through, including with the use of tear gas, illegal immigrants set up a spontaneous camp. Vilnius, Riga and Warsaw blame Belarusians for what is happening, in Minsk everyone the accusations are denied. Lukashenka said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the sanctions of the West, there is “neither money nor energy for this.”

