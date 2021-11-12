A queue of trucks for 30 km formed on the border of Belarus and Poland | News | News

Trucks piled up on the border between Belarus and Poland formed a 30-kilometer queue. This was announced on November 11 by the Izvestia correspondent.

He spoke with truckers, who spoke about the impact of the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border on their work.

“Non-standard situation” – this is how the drivers described what was happening.

According to them, some are stuck in a traffic jam at the customs point for 2-3 days.

Earlier that day, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Yasina said that the country would not allow illegal migrants from the Middle East to enter its territory.

On November 8, against the background of the migration crisis, the Polish border guard announced that from the next day the checkpoint “Kuznitsa Bialystokskaya” across the border with Belarus would be closed.

The next day, hundreds of illegal migrants from Syria, Iraq and Iran began moving along the Belarusian-Polish border towards Poland near the Bruzgi border crossing. After that, Poland announced a tough attack on the border for the first time in 30 years.

According to the country’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the purpose of this attack is to create chaos in the European Union. He also expressed confidence that the current events are part of the policy of Russia, which allegedly stands behind the actions of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Warsaw called on the European Union to impose sanctions against individuals and legal entities involved in what is happening.