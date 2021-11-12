Accelerating inflation threatens Biden’s plans

MOSCOW, Nov 11 – PRIME / Dow Jones. Inflation, which has accelerated to its highest in three decades, poses another challenge to US President Joe Biden, who is pushing for another key part of his economic plan, as well as seeking to reassure Americans who are worried about rising consumer prices.

High inflation has sparked a new wave of criticism from Republicans, who are unhappy with the Democrats’ bill providing for the allocation of $ 2 trillion for social programs and measures to prevent climate change. House Democrats want to finalize the bill next week, after which they will send it to the Senate.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.2% in October compared with October last year. The inflation rate has exceeded 5% for the fifth month in a row. The rise in prices affected a wide range of goods – from cars and gasoline to food and furniture.

Biden said Wednesday that mitigating inflation and supply disruptions remains a government priority, and also expressed opposition to critics of his program. He noted that the recently adopted infrastructure development bill would help ease transport tensions, while the socio-climate bill would reduce household spending.

Biden tried to present a balanced picture by looking at rising wages and falling unemployment while acknowledging that high inflation is hurting American households.

“Consumer prices remain too high,” he said during a visit to the port of Baltimore. “Everything from a gallon of gasoline to a loaf of bread is more expensive.”

Republicans are unanimous in their rejection of the Democratic plan and the tax changes needed to make it happen. They use the data released on Wednesday as an argument to justify the unreasonableness of new spending.

“Inflation is real and not temporary,” Republican Senator Kevin Kramer tweeted Thursday. “It’s huge, and it’s all because of the dire economic policies of the Biden administration.”

Democrat-centrist Senator Joe Manchin has expressed concern about the volume of the plan’s spending. They could spill over into inflation, like the $ 1.9 trillion support plan adopted at the beginning of the year, which boosted household incomes. On Wednesday, Manchin drew attention to rising prices again and rejected previous statements by the presidential administration that high inflation would only be a passing phenomenon.

“The threat posed by record high inflation to Americans is not ‘passing,’ and it’s only getting worse,” he tweeted. “Wherever they go, from the grocery store to the gas station, Americans can clearly see that the inflation tax is real, and Washington can no longer ignore the economic burden they feel every day. “

Moody’s Analytics estimates that a $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill with $ 550 billion in new spending, combined with a $ 2 trillion socio-climate plan, will boost inflation by about 0.3 percentage points in 2022-2024.

Republicans use the theme of inflation in preparation for next year’s midterm elections, linking it to President Biden’s policies.

“Voters will hold Democrats accountable for this inflationary crisis, over-spending and inability to deal with supply chains,” threatened Mike Berg, the GOP campaign spokesman.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates, in turn, noted that the social plan of the Democrats was supported by 17 Nobel Prize winners in economics. He also criticized the 2017 cuts in tax rates and benefits for the rich that Republicans were pushing for. “We welcome debates on this topic,” he said.

The White House hopes that the passage of the infrastructure bill, which Biden plans to sign on Monday, will halt the president’s decline, citing opinion polls showing strong support for the government’s economic program.

The results of a poll by Monmouth University released Wednesday showed 65% of Americans support the infrastructure bill, and 62% of Americans support the Democratic spending plan. The same poll showed that 42% of Americans approve of Biden’s work, while 50% are unhappy with it.

Patrick Murray, who is in charge of the Monmouth University poll, said the results showed that the White House and Congressional Democrats could not coherently explain how their plans would help Americans.

“Biden’s image as an ordinary citizen who will help the middle class and economically disadvantaged Americans has been hit twice in recent months,” Murray said.

The resilience of inflation is also confusing the Federal Reserve’s plans to roll back the central bank’s monetary stimulus in the early stages of the pandemic and exacerbating uncertainty over who will lead the US central bank next year. Biden has not yet said who will become Fed chairman after Jerome Powell’s term expires in February.

Biden spoke with candidates for the position – Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard – last week. Both contenders this year have argued that inflationary pressures will ease on their own.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who sounded the alarm earlier this year over the potential inflationary implications of the $ 1.9 trillion Democratic aid package, criticized the administration’s statements about the passing nature of inflation.

Meanwhile, in an interview with CNN, he said that he did not think that infrastructure and socio-climatic bills would spur inflation, noting that these costs would be stretched over 10 years and offset by higher taxes.

“I don’t think there will be an inflation issue,” said Summers, who served as a leading economic adviser to President Barack Obama.

