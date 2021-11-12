“After the Super Bowl.” Jean-Claude Van Damme and Julia Roberts starred in Friends 25 years ago

The series “Friends” made us laugh and brought us to tears. He also taught or reminded the simple truths that money does not always mean happiness, how important it is to enjoy the little things, listen to friends and work hard for a dream. One of the most successful for Friends was the Episode After the Super Bowl series, released 25 years ago.

NBC released it shortly after the Super Bowl in the hopes of making it the most advertising-grossing day in television history. And so it happened – the series attracted 52.9 million viewers from the screens and is considered the highest-rated episode of the series, including among all comedy series in the history of television. The ad rates for the episode averaged $ 600,000 per 30 seconds of airtime – the largest ad rate for a sitcom at the time.

Brooke Shields as Erica Ford and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Photo: Getty Images

To enhance the effect, the creators of the series invited the coolest actors of the time to shoot the episode – Jean-Claude van Damme, Julia Roberts, Brooke Shields and Chris Isaac. It also stars for the first and last time Friends creators Martha Kauffman, David Crane and Kevin Bright. The move with the attraction of the stars received controversial responses from film critics, but it went great to the audience.

In the story, Ross learned about the abduction of his monkey Marcel, which he gave to the zoo. The robbers sold the animal to the producers of the film company, and now Marseille works in show business. So friends got on the set and started a relationship with top actors. Rachel and Monica compete over who should go on a date with Van Damme, Phoebe performs songs inappropriate for children, Joe meets a mad fan (Brooke Shields), and Chandler goes on a date with a school friend (Julia Roberts).

The episode was fun to shoot, but there was also a common irritant – Van Damme. The “Bloodsport” and “Universal Soldier” star was very arrogant, constantly late and nasty at Jennifer Aniston. The writers admitted that it was difficult for them to write jokes for Jean-Claude. “You need to create jokes with a really awful French accent, emphasizing the wrong words,” admitted Kauffman.

But everyone was captivated and impressed by the relationship between Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry (Chandler), who at that time met off the set. Especially the scene with their kiss, which “Friends” director David Crane called “the best I’ve seen on TV.” Roberts, on the other hand, noted that she was particularly nervous about this scene, because she hadn’t been so worried since casting in Pretty Woman.

The funniest moment in the series is a joke on Chandler, who was forced to leave the restaurant in women’s panties. This story was suggested by screenwriter Jeff Astrof, with whom something similar happened in life.

The series “Friends” Photo: Getty Images

Episode producer Michael Lembeck won the 1996 Emmy Award for Outstanding Personal Achievement in Directing for a Comedy Series – the only Emmy the series won that year.

