Alexander Lukashenko has more threats than Poland

Belarus and the EU countries are raising the stakes in the confrontation aggravated by the migration crisis on the Polish border. Responding to the idea of ​​European countries to introduce new sanctions against Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko announced his readiness to stop the transit of goods to the EU through the territory of the republic, as well as to block the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. In Brussels, however, these words were not taken seriously. On the other hand, Minsk’s main opponent, Poland, has published an equally radical proposal: to impose sanctions on the Russian airline Aeroflot, which is allegedly involved in organizing the flow of migrants. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed doubts that “it could come to this,” but they did not categorically rule out such a development of events.

The crisis in relations between Belarus and the European Union continues to develop. At the same time, in an effort to influence the opponent, both sides began to express more and more radical threats that directly relate to the interests of Russia.

In particular, Alexander Lukashenko, responding to the idea of ​​new sanctions against Belarus, threatened to stop the transit of goods through the republic to the EU. “I just listened to these scoundrels, who are generally headless,” Mr. Lukashenka described his opponents. “And if we close the transit through Belarus? It will not pass through Ukraine: the Russian border is closed there. There are no roads through the Baltics. If we close it for the Poles and, for example, for the Germans, what will happen then? We must not, defending our sovereignty and independence, stop at nothing ”.

The main rhetorical trump card in Alexander Lukashenko’s speech was the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which is wholly owned by the Russian company Gazprom, like the entire gas transportation system of Belarus.

“We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we turn off natural gas there? Therefore, I would recommend that the leadership of Poland, Lithuanians and other headless people think before speaking. “

On the one hand, as the Belarusian political analyst Artem Shraibman assured Kommersant, such a step “seems unrealistic”. “But it is not clear when Lukashenka is bluffing and when he is not. He voiced the threat about migrants for ten years. And all these years no one believed him. And now it is a reality, – the source reminded Kommersant. – With gas, of course, otherwise – there is Russian interest. But I consider it possible to block some other transit. ” According to Artem Shraibman, the tactics of the Belarusian leader in international relations are described by the “theory of the madman” – “its essence is to make the opponent believe that you are capable of anything and it is better not to mess with you”.

However, so far Alyaksandr Lukashenka has failed to scare Brussels. “As for gas … Do not be afraid of Lukashenka’s threats,” European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni said succinctly. intimidate us with their threats. ”

“Gas is an essential resource, and Belarus should not use it as a geopolitical weapon for hybrid attacks against the EU. Just as it should not use people for this purpose, ”Nabila Massrali, a representative of the EU Foreign Service, continued the same thought.

At the same time, Ms. Massrali said that the crisis still forced Brussels and Minsk to return to dialogue. “We have contacted the authorities in Minsk through their diplomatic mission in Brussels, and our office in Minsk is trying to conduct a dialogue. We are doing what we can to conduct a dialogue with them (by the Belarusian authorities.— “B”)”,- she said. But it seems that the parties are still very far from mutual understanding. Nabila Massrali assured: Minsk “knows very well that they are committing a hybrid attack, making people tools in their hands, that they are conducting a disinformation campaign and that they are trying to put pressure on the borders.”

It should be noted that both on Wednesday and Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out in support of direct contacts between Minsk and European countries. Both times he spoke about this to the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who called him two days in a row.

Apparently, to make an even greater impression on Europe, Alexander Lukashenko hinted that clashes on the border could become armed. True, this supposedly can happen not at his will, but at the will of unnamed enemies. “We have a very dangerous tendency there, I assumed it, – said the president on Thursday at a government meeting. – This is a question of our military and the State Security Committee. Attempts were made to transfer weapons, ammunition and explosives to these people in the camp. ” According to him, this process has been going on for two days. “Weapons are mainly coming (and the Russians and I are keeping this issue under control, we talked with Putin on this topic) from Donbass. Are there weapons for what? They want to arrange a provocation here. To push our frontier guards against theirs, our military on theirs, ”said Mr. Lukashenko, without specifying which part of Donbass he meant – controlled by Ukraine or not.

Not without new counter threats from the European Union on Thursday. In particular, the press secretary of the Polish Foreign Ministry Lukasz Yasina said on the air of Echo of Moscow that Warsaw has information about the involvement of the Russian airline Aeroflot in aggravating the migration crisis. The diplomat confirmed that the European Union is considering the possibility of imposing sanctions against the carrier. Prior to that, Bloomberg wrote about the idea of ​​sanctions against Aeroflot, citing sources.

The airline itself categorically denies its involvement in the transportation of illegal immigrants. “The transit movement of citizens of Iran, Iraq, Syria through the territory of Russia to the territory of the Republic of Belarus is difficult, since it requires obtaining transit visas from Russia, – explained the representatives of the carrier. Sheremetyevo to Minsk proceeded from Beirut 19 passengers. No transit passengers, citizens of Syria and Iraq, traveling to Minsk from other directions, such as Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, were recorded. ” At the same time, Aeroflot does not exclude the possibility of a trial with Bloomberg due to damage to its reputation:

“Information about the threat of imposition of sanctions may have a significant negative impact on the operating, financial activities of the company, and its capitalization. Aeroflot intends to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders in all possible legal ways. “

The largest Turkish airline, Turkish Airlines, faced similar accusations. And the Turkish Foreign Ministry in the same way denies the involvement of the country or its main airline in what is happening on the Belarusian-Polish border.

Claims about the traffic of migrants are rather strange from the point of view of regulation and common sense, said Andrei Kramarenko, senior researcher at the Institute for Transport Economics at the Higher School of Economics, in a conversation with Kommersant. “The airline must check the passenger’s right to enter Belarus, but it cannot check his intention to cross the border of the country of destination at night and escape to the EU, and even more so bear responsibility for this,” he says.

In theory, the EU and US carriers have an alternative transit corridor to East Asia – through the Caucasus and Kazakhstan. But Andrei Kramarenko believes that the parties, most likely, will not go to an open conflict: complete or partial blocking of Aeroflot, as well as a ban on the transit of “Europeans” through the airspace of the Russian Federation (the possibility of such a hypothetical answer has already been discussed in the Federation Council).

According to the source of Kommersant, the exchange of sanctions is economically unprofitable for both sides, especially against the backdrop of huge losses to the industry from the coronavirus pandemic.

And for Russia, the transit ban will also mean a drop in revenue from the provision of air navigation services. However, the sanctions could theoretically be more lenient in nature: for example, a ban on reinsurance of risks for Russian companies or restrictions on aircraft maintenance in the EU.

“Let’s still count on the fact that such crazy ideas live only in such information stuffing”, – Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, told reporters. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko, in a conversation with TASS, also expressed doubts that “it can come to this, because then it will be a fantastic story.” However, at the same time, the diplomat made a reservation: “On the other hand, knowing how quickly sanctions decisions are made in the European Union as a universal response to any situation, there is nothing to be surprised at.”

Kirill Krivosheev, Aigul Abdullina