Alibaba and JD took record box office sales. How high will stocks go

Stocks of China’s largest online retailers are taking off. Over the past two sessions, representatives of the Big Three (including Pinduoduo, which is not traded in Russia) gained from 4.7% to 11.3%. Alibaba’s sales on Singles Day for the first time exceeded 0.5 trillion yuan, and all three could sell trillion worth of goods.

At a speed of $ 7 million per second

Investors in Chinese securities have a real holiday: Bachelor’s Day did not just renew the record, it largely dispelled fears that demand in the PRC began to decline. There were reasons for such forecasts: the third quarter in terms of GDP slowed down significantly in dynamics (4.9% instead of the expected 5.1%). Now it is obvious that the Chinese have not lost their desire to buy.

Another moment that caused a local euphoria in the papers of Chinese retailers is related to the fact that this year the Bachelor’s Day was reformatted. Under pressure from the authorities, who are not happy with the companies’ emphasis on total shopping, a different concept was adopted: less advertising, more charitable and environmental campaigns.

This not only did not frighten the Chinese, but even stimulated. As Alibaba reported, at the peak of sales on the 11th (they started at the beginning of the month), buyers swept away iPhones on the marketplace at a rate of $ 7 million per second (100 million yuan every two seconds).

Short-term stock forecast

Our two traded securities, Alibaba and JD.com, gained almost 5% and 9%, respectively. The rise lasted for two days due to the fact that the turnover figures came gradually. Alibaba reported earlier. Its shares climbed to a weekly high and are now on a slight pullback. In terms of trading volume, Alibaba securities entered the top 3 in St. Petersburg at the last session.

The nearest target for the security now is the level of $ 171 (2.4% up), which is on the upper line of the downward channel formed in May. If we manage to break through it, the next important target is $ 180 (+ 5.2% more). There is strong resistance here that Alibaba has not been able to take for the third month.

JD.com reacts more confidently to what is happening. The stock has been renewing its peaks since the end of October. This is the strongest rise for them in at least a month. Technically, the security now has every chance to go to $ 86.6 (+ 2.8%), testing the upper bar of its ascending channel. But to pass for it, most likely, it will not work in the coming days. Unless, of course, new strong drivers happen.

Forecast for the New Year

The market is still looking askance towards China, expecting surprises from regulators, debt-backed companies or bad statistics. If none of this comes true by the end of the year, then the likelihood of a new mid-term rally is quite high. Christmas Eve and New Years are one of the best times for the US stock market and can easily drag Chinese stocks up with it.

In the baseline scenario, Alibaba can be expected to grow faster than JD.com, as the latter has already tapped into most of its mid-term potential. Average targets for JD for the year ahead give only + 16% versus + 45% for BABA. Along with the movement of Western markets, we can see Alibaba shares at around $ 200 even before the chimes.

