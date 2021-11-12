https://ria.ru/20211112/vrach-1758803644.html

Altai will check information about the doctor’s joke, after which the patient died

BARNAUL, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Health of the Altai Territory is checking information that the doctor of the Barnaul hospital allegedly offered the patient to cut off his legs and then shoot himself, the man then refused hospitalization and died. The complaint was published on social networks. The patient’s daughter reports that the man ended up in the Barnaul City Emergency Hospital with abdominal pain and complained to the doctor about a feeling of numbness in his legs. During the round, the doctor decided to joke and told him that he would have to amputate his legs, and then he could shoot himself. The daughter of the deceased reports that the father took the joke literally, signed a waiver of hospitalization and later died. Appropriate measures have been taken. The Ministry of Health also requested information on this publication from a medical organization in order to clarify the circumstances of the incident, “RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the Ministry of Health of the region.

