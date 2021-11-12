Analysts’ opinions. On the revision of the MCSI Russia Index and Alrosa dividends

Index provider MSCI has announced the results of its semi-annual revision.

Rusal’s shares will be included in Russia Standard; a number of index participants (OZON, Polymetal and Yandex) will have an increase in the number of shares (NoS). MSCI Small Cap: three securities have been added – Segezha, Mechel up and United Medical Group, one is excluded – NCSP. The changes will take effect on December 1.

“MSCI has decided to include Rusal in the MSCI family of indices with a foreign participation rate (FIF) of 0.2, which is equivalent to 0.96% in MSCI Russia Standard and 0.04% in MSCI EM (pro forma to close on November 10),” BCS Global analysts comment Markets. – The inclusion of Rusal shares should ensure inflows to ETFs of at least $ 142 million, which corresponds to more than 3 trading days ($ 42.5 million on 3M ADTV for securities traded in Moscow and Hong Kong) – moderately positive. In addition, MSCI announced an increase in NoS for OZON, Polymetal and Yandex – neutral at this stage.

The MSCI Small Cap Index will add Segezha (inflows of $ 4 million, 0.8x 3M ADTV), Mechel up (inflows of $ 2.2 million, less than 1 day of trading) and United Medical Group (inflows of $ 3.8 million, 4.7x 3M ADTV). NCSP will be excluded from the index, which will cause outflows from passive funds in the amount of $ 2.9 million (3.8x 3M ADTV) ”.

Akron’s Board of Directors has recommended a dividend payment of RUB 720. per share for 9 months of 2021

This is a record dividend for Akron. The total amount of payments may amount to 26.5 billion rubles. It was proposed to set December 14 as the closing date of the register for receiving dividends. An extraordinary meeting of shareholders for their approval will take place on December 3.

“High prices for mineral fertilizers allowed the company to raise dividends to a record level, the yield for the year is expected to be about 11%,” analysts of Promsvyazbank note. – To receive dividends for 9 months, you need to buy securities by December 10 “.

Consolidated revenue of Alrosa in Q3 according to IFRS increased by 55% YoY, to 76.9 billion rubles. amid high demand for rough diamonds coupled with limited supply.

Net profit increased 3.3 times by Q3 2020, to RUB 25 billion. However, in comparison with the previous quarter, financial indicators decreased. This is due to the reduction of inventories to historical lows due to strong demand, which led to a drop in sales volumes, as well as a high base for the second quarter.

“We assess the reported financial statements as expectedly strong,” analysts at Promsvyazbank say. – The company’s forecast allows us to expect good results for 2021. We view Alrosa as a strong dividend history. In line with the dividend policy, we expect the 2H08 dividend to amount to RUB 6. per share. Our fair value estimate is RUB 168. per share with a buy recommendation.

Read the best materials from BCS Express in Telegram

BCS World of investments