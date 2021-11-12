Analysts promise the dollar further growth

Schedule euro / dollar at intervals of 4 hours

The latest wave of the euro’s weakening against the dollar largely reflects the higher yields on US Treasuries after Wednesday’s data showed US inflation to rise in October, Unicredit said.

“Therefore, the rate of any further EUR / USD decline (or an estimated return to the 1.15-1.16 area) will again be determined by the bond markets,” Unicredit said.

According to the Italian bank, investors seem to be in no hurry to force the fall of the EUR / USD pair, limiting themselves to an earlier decline. Looking at the charts, they suggest that the pair should fall to 1.12-1.10 and potentially lower. According to Tradeweb, the yield on the 10-year Treasury bonds remained virtually unchanged at 1.566%.

The dollar rallies for the third day in a row on Friday as unexpectedly strong US inflation shocked markets and prompted investors to push expectations for a mid-2022 US rate hike closer.

As the yield on US Treasury short-term bonds rises – the yield on five-year bonds peaked in February 2020 – investors have stepped up bets that US policymakers will be forced to raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

Against a basket of its competitors, the dollar index appreciated 0.1% to 95.27, its highest level since July 2020. The dollar’s gain this week has pushed it above a two-month trading range, and analysts are forecasting even greater gains.

“We do not think this is the end of the move, and we expect the US dollar to remain strong in the first half of 2022, as well as in the first half of 2022, when we come to the end of the Fed’s QE cut and the rate hike, which will support the dollar in this period, ”said the strategists at Mizuho.

The resurgence in the dollar has breathed new life into markets with dying currency volatility as traders struggled to buy options to protect themselves from further strengthening in the dollar. The currency volatility index reached a new six-month high.

Data on Wednesday showed overall US consumer price increases last month at the fastest pace since 1990, calling into question the Fed’s assertion that price pressures will be “temporary” and fueling rumors that politicians will raise interest rates earlier than previously assumed ..

Now the markets are evaluating the first rate hike by July and the high probability of a new one by November. According to the CME, the likelihood of a rate hike is 50% by then, up from less than 30% a month earlier.

The euro fell to a 16-month low of $ 1.1436 while the pound sterling fell to $ 1.3354, its lowest level this year.

Investors are becoming increasingly bearish about the outlook for the single currency as the European Central Bank looks unlikely to change its extremely soft policy in the near future amid a slowdown in economic growth.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar fell to $ 0.7277 for the first time in more than a month, while Bitcoin traded just under $ 65,000 in cryptocurrencies, up from a record $ 69,000 earlier in the week.

Based on materials from Dow Jones Newswires and Thomson Reuters

