Angelina Jolie has achieved the removal of the judge in charge of the child custody case

Photo: EPA / Vostock-photo

Moscow. July 24. INTERFAX.RU – Angelina Jolie has achieved the disqualification of a judge who was leading a civil child custody case. It is reported by BBC News.

The child custody lawsuit with Brad Pitt began after the couple filed for divorce in 2016. Private judge John Oderkirk ruled that granted Pitt joint custody in May this year, but on Friday a California court upheld Jolie’s appeal to remove the judge from the case.

In its ruling, the appellate court stated that Judge Uderkirk did not disclose his dealings with Pitt’s lawyers, which is an “ethical violation” that could call into question “the judge’s ability to be impartial.” Jolie, for her part, criticized Judge Uderkirk’s decision not to allow children to testify at the hearing.

This decision means that the legal battle for Jolie and Pitt’s five minor children can be reopened. The custody dispute concerns the couple’s five youngest children: 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The oldest, 19-year-old Maddox, no longer needs custody by law.

Jolie had previously demanded custody of their six children, but she doesn’t mind if Pitt visits them.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Jolie and Pitt have been together since 2004, they got married in August 2014. The couple have three adopted children and three children of their own. The actress called serious contradictions between the spouses, in particular, in matters of raising children, as grounds for divorce. In November 2016, Brad Pitt announced his intention to achieve joint custody of children. To this step, Pitt pushed Jolie’s demand to give her full custody of six children aged eight to 15 years. The guardianship agreement, which the spouses came to in 2018, becomes invalid with the change of judge.