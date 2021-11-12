Angelina Jolie met with gymnasts who became victims of doctor Larry Nassar

Famous american actress Angelina Jolie published a post about gymnasts who spoke in the US Senate for violations during the investigation of the scandalous case of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

“I was honored to meet some of the brave American gymnasts who performed in the Senate. I am delighted with their courage and determination to prevent similar failures in the investigation of sexual harassment in the future. As Eli Reisman said during the hearing, “More than 100 victims could have avoided the violence. This required one adult to do the right thing. ” I express my support and respect to them and to everyone who has suffered this trauma. I hope the system will be reformed, ”Jolie wrote.

The post is available on Angelina Jolie’s Instagram

Nassar received more than 200 years in prison for sexual assault against underage athletes, which took place under the guise of medical procedures. One of the doctor’s many victims was four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles.