Angelina Jolie, Victoria Beckham: the stars who suffered from anorexia and bulimia

Anorexia and bulimia are mental illnesses that can be fatal. These disorders are common in celebrities looking for a dream body. The psyche of celebrities is usually influenced by “ideal” figures in magazines and social networks or criticism from relatives and fans.

1. Lily-Rose Depp

Johnny Depp’s daughter struggled with anorexia several years ago. Then she often heard comments about her own weight – she went out to premieres or other social events less and less. And this despite the fact that Lily-Rose knew about the problem and fought with it. It was difficult for her to bring the mass back to normal.

In the end, nutritionists helped the star to come into harmony with her body: she eats right and no longer has health problems.

2. Taylor Swift

In 2020, the documentary “Miss Americana” appeared on the Netflix platform. In it, Taylor spoke about her struggle with an eating disorder. She believes that the reason was the comments of haters on social networks.

In one of her interviews, the star said: “There is always a certain standard of beauty that everyone“ falls short of. ”Then it was unpleasant for me to look at my photos. It seemed that my stomach was too big. It made me hungry.”

Taylor is now completely healthy. She hopes her story will help others not to believe in pseudo-stereotypes.

3. Kelly Clarkson

The singer fell ill with bulimia after the “less talented, but thin singer” got a role in a school musical. Kelly believed that it was thanks to diets that she would be able to get better.

She was able to overcome complexes after the birth of her daughter. Now the artist is proud of her body and does not want to risk her health for the sake of beauty standards.

4. Victoria Beckham

This star went out of her way to wear clothes as small as possible: corsets, a strict diet, long workouts in the gym, etc. And it all started with the fact that the producer of the Spice Girls group, which included Victoria, advised the girls to lose weight in order to increase recognition. Since then, Beckham has eaten much less. This led to anorexia.

Now the girl has learned a proper and balanced diet, which has a beneficial effect on her well-being. But the fight against the disease continues to this day.

5. Angelina Jolie

In 2007, the actress lost her mother. As a result, Angelina began to lose weight quickly: she hardly ate and slept little. Emotional and psychological problems triggered the onset of anorexia.

No one has been able to convince a woman to put on weight. Over time, director Robert Stromberg was able to do this: he said that Jolie must gain 10 kilograms for the role in the film “Maleficent”. The actress managed to regain her healthy weight after 4 years.

