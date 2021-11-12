Another boom will be installed near the grounded container ship Rise Shine – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Fuel pumps and another boom will be installed next to the grounded container ship Rise Shine today. Fuel unloading is planned to start tomorrow.

The vessel with equipment for pumping oil products arrived at the Panamanian container ship Rise Shine, Interfax reports with reference to Ivan Agarevsky, director of the Primorsky branch of the Rosmorrechflot Marine Rescue Service.

“The vessel with this equipment is already in place. Preparatory work on the installation of pumps for pumping fuel will be carried out today, ”Agarevsky said. He added that the day before the divers had examined the fuel tanks.

“Today, another boom is being prepared for installation (floating enclosing elements that limit the spread of substances on the surface of the water. – Approx. VL.ru)… We’ll start unloading the fuel tomorrow. Divers are also in place, waiting for the weather to improve to inspect the starboard side. So far, no additional leaks of oily products have been found, ”Agarevsky added.

Recall, on November 9, in the area of ​​Cape Kozino off the coast of Nakhodka, the container ship Rise Shine under the Panama flag with 14 crew members on board, all of them citizens of China, ran aground. By the end of the day, the team was evacuated. The reason for the grounding, according to preliminary data, was the breakage of the anchor at the ship’s anchorage 200 meters from the coast due to a high wave.

On board Rise Shine there are 199 containers with consumer goods with a total weight of over 1.6 thousand tons. According to preliminary information, these are auto parts, fittings, printers, vacuum cleaners, diapers, air humidifiers and other goods.