Anti-COVID-19 incidence recorded in Europe – Gazeta.Ru

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that a record number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were detected in European countries last week.

“Almost 2 million cases of COVID-19 were reported in Europe last week – the highest in one week in the region since the start of the pandemic,” Gebreyesus said.

He noted that the coronavirus spreads both in countries with a high proportion of the vaccinated population – Western Europe, and in Eastern European countries, where there are fewer vaccinated ones.

The head of WHO stressed that vaccination reduces the risk of a severe course of the disease, adding that it does not completely prevent the transmission of the virus from person to person.

Ghebreyesus warned that vaccinations are not enough to end the coronavirus pandemic – testing of the population, wearing masks and social distancing are also needed.

Formerly WHO Director for Europe Hans Kluge suggestedwhen the end of the pandemic is announced.