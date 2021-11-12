Assange was allowed to marry in prison :: Politics :: RBC

On November 7, it became known that Assange and Morris were suing the British Attorney General Dominic Raab due to the fact that the couple was not allowed to marry. They accused him of abuse of his power, irrational and unjust behavior and violation of human rights.

Assange and Morris have been engaged for five years and have two children. Morris said the wedding would have no legal implications for Assange’s extradition from the UK. Morris herself was born in South Africa, but she has a residence permit in the UK, where she has lived for 20 years. The couple’s children are British citizens.

Read on RBC Pro

Since 2012, Assange has been at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, hiding from persecution in Sweden, where he was accused of rape and sexual harassment. In April 2019, Ecuador stripped Assange of his right to political asylum, after which he was arrested by the British police. Since then he has been in a British prison.

In the United States, Assange is accused of illegally publishing the names of secret sources, as well as conspiring with former US Army analyst Bradley Manning to gain access to classified documents on the US national defense. On these charges, the journalist could face up to 175 years in prison. The administration of US President Joe Biden announced that it intends to seek the extradition of Assange. In January, a London court refused to release the journalist on bail and hand him over to Washington – judges saw the risk that Assange would flee or commit suicide.